OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Florida State's Jordan Travis Has Perfect Reaction to Alabama's Rose Bowl Loss to Michigan

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:22 a.m.

No one was happier to see Alabama lose to Michigan, 27–20, in overtime in the Rose Bowl than Florida State, specifically Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis

The Seminoles, who were left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of the Crimson Tide, were outraged that the Playoff committee omitted them largely because of the season-ending injury to Travis, which left them in a bad spot at the QB position. 

That's why Travis, almost immediately after Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was stuffed short of the end zone by the Michigan defense to end the game, took to X, formerly Twitter, to revel in the Crimson Tide's defeat. 

Travis didn't write any words, posting just one melting face emoji, essentially implying that Alabama didn't end up being any more worthy of the Playoff spot than Florida State. The Seminoles QB is also likely poking fun at the Crimson Tide for their decision to run a QB draw on the final play, which didn't fool the Wolverines defense in the slightest.

Travis would follow up a few minutes later, making light of his emoji post.

Some of yall are hilarious and are reaching very very far.

— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) January 2, 2024

Of course, Travis’s team didn’t exactly impress in the Orange Bowl, as they were blasted by Georgia, 63–3, the largest margin of victory in bowl game history. 

But for Travis and Florida State, Alabama losing in the Playoff is at least some form of poetic justice. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State