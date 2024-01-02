OFFERS
College Football Fans Could Not Believe Alabama’s Baffling Final Play to Lose the Rose Bowl

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:51 a.m.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 27–20 thriller to punch their first-ever ticket to the National Championship game, with the Wolverines’ defense coming up with a huge stop to deny quarterback Jalen Milroe the chance to tie the game in overtime.

On Alabama’s last play in overtime, however, many college football fans were left stunned and confused at the Tide's gotta-have-it play-calling decision. 

On a fourth-and-3, Milroe appeared to execute a quarterback draw that got stuffed at the line of scrimmage. 

Upon closer inspection, the original call may have been different. Based on Alabama running back Roydell Williams's route, Milroe may have intended to throw a quick pass to Williams in motion, but Milroe received a low snap that caused him to abort the play and take it himself.

Milroe ended up rushing the ball down the middle and was easily stopped by the Wolverines’ defensive line.

" It's Williams in motion. Low snap. MILROE STOPPED. MICHIGAN MAKES A STAND AND COMES UP WITH A MILESTONE PLAYOFF VICTORY."

Chris Fowler on the call for the Final play of the Rose Bowl.

Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime. pic.twitter.com/NFjkAGZKiT

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

More clarity on Alabama’s game-sealing play may come when coach Nick Saban speaks to the media in the postgame press conference. 

In the meantime, college football fans voiced their bewilderment and disgust over the Tide's suspect play-calling decisions on the final drive.

Alabama’s last play call pic.twitter.com/0fapcWRq5s

— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 2, 2024

Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of the sport. But #Alabama offensive plan made no sense all night. And that last call was inexplicable.

— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 2, 2024

You have 10 minutes to think about a play to call on 4th and goal and you power into the endzone?

With no blockers?

— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 2, 2024

This what Alabama OC expected Jalen Milroe to do
pic.twitter.com/cA6dVAeQPl

— Le5-6 (@deepyy_) January 2, 2024

Alabama OC's brain on the last play call pic.twitter.com/qLFkUIPCYh

— Deablo fan account (@DeferredWalkOn) January 2, 2024

Alabama’s last play call pic.twitter.com/91RB9A8Ka5

— connor (@cg_410) January 2, 2024

Interesting choice for Alabama to let Brian Johnson call their 4th and Goal play at the end of the game

— The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) January 2, 2024

Championship game on the line

Alabama: pic.twitter.com/xCsTEX7wYa

— Davo Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) January 2, 2024

Michigan will play for the CFP national championship on Jan. 8 in Houston against the winner of the Texas-Washington semifinal.

