College Football Fans Could Not Believe Alabama’s Baffling Final Play to Lose the Rose Bowl
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 27–20 thriller to punch their first-ever ticket to the National Championship game, with the Wolverines’ defense coming up with a huge stop to deny quarterback Jalen Milroe the chance to tie the game in overtime.
On Alabama’s last play in overtime, however, many college football fans were left stunned and confused at the Tide's gotta-have-it play-calling decision.
On a fourth-and-3, Milroe appeared to execute a quarterback draw that got stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
Upon closer inspection, the original call may have been different. Based on Alabama running back Roydell Williams's route, Milroe may have intended to throw a quick pass to Williams in motion, but Milroe received a low snap that caused him to abort the play and take it himself.
Milroe ended up rushing the ball down the middle and was easily stopped by the Wolverines’ defensive line.
" It's Williams in motion. Low snap. MILROE STOPPED. MICHIGAN MAKES A STAND AND COMES UP WITH A MILESTONE PLAYOFF VICTORY."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024
Chris Fowler on the call for the Final play of the Rose Bowl.
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime. pic.twitter.com/NFjkAGZKiT
More clarity on Alabama’s game-sealing play may come when coach Nick Saban speaks to the media in the postgame press conference.
In the meantime, college football fans voiced their bewilderment and disgust over the Tide's suspect play-calling decisions on the final drive.
Alabama’s last play call pic.twitter.com/0fapcWRq5s— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 2, 2024
Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of the sport. But #Alabama offensive plan made no sense all night. And that last call was inexplicable.— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 2, 2024
You have 10 minutes to think about a play to call on 4th and goal and you power into the endzone?— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 2, 2024
With no blockers?
This what Alabama OC expected Jalen Milroe to do— Le5-6 (@deepyy_) January 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/cA6dVAeQPl
Alabama OC's brain on the last play call pic.twitter.com/qLFkUIPCYh— Deablo fan account (@DeferredWalkOn) January 2, 2024
Alabama’s last play call pic.twitter.com/91RB9A8Ka5— connor (@cg_410) January 2, 2024
Interesting choice for Alabama to let Brian Johnson call their 4th and Goal play at the end of the game— The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) January 2, 2024
Championship game on the line— Davo Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) January 2, 2024
Alabama: pic.twitter.com/xCsTEX7wYa
Michigan will play for the CFP national championship on Jan. 8 in Houston against the winner of the Texas-Washington semifinal.
