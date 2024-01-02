A changed landscape: State's aggressive thinning of trees concerns Red Lake residents

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In the juniper-pinyon landscape of the Red Lake community near Williams, a debate has emerged between the need for wildfire prevention and the preservation of community aesthetics after the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) began thinning trees on state land parcels checker-boarded among residential properties.

In late fall 2023, foresters began removing trees and brush on parcels of Arizona State Trust Land between Williams and Valle off of State Route 64. When residents began seeing large swaths of trees coming down on properties adjacent to private land, the community reached out to the Arizona State Land Department.

“We are a neighborhood that loves and cherishes the beauty of living with a pinyon and juniper forest,” said resident Debra Grossman in a letter to the AZDFFM. “Many of us moved here for the unique natural beauty of the Kaibab Plateau. Our peace has since been disrupted after we found the pink ribbons tagged to the trees and had no idea who was behind it…”

According to the project plan shared by the AZDFFM, the goal is to reduce density and overstory to decrease the likelihood of a catastrophic ﬁre in the neighborhood. This includes creating a perimeter fuel break ranging from 60 to 150 feet near homes. The project calls for the retention of ponderosa pines and leaving mature pinyon pine greater than six inches in diameter. Small juniper trees will be eradicated, with species greater than 20 inches in diameter retained.

At the request of residents, approximately nine representatives from DFFM held a meeting to discuss the project Dec. 8 in Williams.

Rick Miller, Flagstaff District Manager with DFFM, addressed the crowd and explained the goals of the thinning operation.

“We are trying to change the way fire will burn across the landscape,” he said. “When we move on that’s the purpose of this. The Red Lake area stands out – we looked at the density of the trees, the continuity of the urban interface – that’s a bad combination for us. When the fuels are thick and continuous, and there are a lot of homes around them, those are very difficult places for us.”

The first phase of the three-phase project calls for hazardous fuels reduction work on 500 acres of ponderosa pine, pinyon pine, juniper and assorted brush and creating a buffer of defensible space.

The estimated cost to complete the project is $683,281, which comes from a hazardous forest fuels mitigation grant.

“We ask that you continue to be transparent and maintain an open line of communication with us,” Grossman asked of the department.

After a short presentation of the project, DFFM staff took questions from the participants who had concerns about grass fires, wildlife impacts, cultural resource protection, road damage and property values.

Aaron Casem, State Fire Prevention and Mitigation Officer with DFFM said the managers are considering the impacts of the restoration project on neighboring properties, and also advised about the purpose of fire prevention measures.

“What we are finding as investigators is that it's not the big wall of fire that is the concern, it’s the embers that are aloft, sometimes five or six miles ahead,” he said. “Those make their way into communities causing multiple starts.”

According to the Red Lakes Phase 1 plan submitted by DFFM, an environmental review was conducted for sensitive species at risk which noted the area is pinyon jay habitat and the bird relies on the pine nuts of the pinyon pine. In response, the department said they plan to minimize cutting pinyon pine in the interior of the project to facilitate this need.

The Arizona State Historic Preservation Office and a private contractor analyzed the cultural resources in the area and found three cultural sites of concern. The department identified the locations and plans to include a 50-foot buffer from mechanical thinning operations.

In addition, the plan outlined the need to reduce noise and consider aesthetics for residential properties within 300 feet of the project area:

“Excessive noise, such as the operation of a chainsaw or chipper, should not begin until after 7:30 a.m. to reduce impact to residents. Additional care should also be observed in the vicinity of the Grand Canyon Railroad for crew safety and ignitions concerns. Crews should not operate in the immediate vicinity of the track and slash produced near the railroad should be spaced away to reduce the likelihood of wildﬁre ignition.”

PJ Lingley, Assistant Fire Management Officer for DFFM, spoke about the management of Arizona State Trust Lands versus U.S. Forest Service or other federal lands.

“Most folks are used to National Forests or National Parks, which are federal agencies,” he said. “With that they have federal comment periods and public participation required under federal law. Arizona, with our treatments - specifically on State Trust Land - it’s a weird portion of land, its publically owned but it’s held under trust and has different rules.”

Lingley said the state is not necessarily required to gather public input, but said the agency does reach out when projects may have an impact on a community.

“That being said, from Forestry and Fire Management, we try to involve the public, especially when we’re doing our work on wildland-urban interface projects because it's going to impact them,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not required…but we do try to model it based on what the needs and expectations are of that local community.

Although DFFM is continuing work on the first phase of the fuels mitigation project in the Red Lakes area, it has not finalized plans for the next two phases. However, managers say the projects will be similar to what has been seen in the first phase.