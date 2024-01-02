Blake Corum’s Jump Cut to Michigan’s Winning Touchdown Left CFB Fans in Awe

The Michigan Wolverines booked their ticket to the national title on Monday night after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime during the 2024 Rose Bowl.

Michigan running back Blake Corum provided the game-winning touchdown, showcasing why he’s considered to be one of the nation’s top rushers with a jaw-dropping display of lateral movement as he willed his way into the end zone on a run that seemed destined to fail.

After receiving the handoff from J.J. McCarthy, Corum quickly found himself in the backfield without anywhere to go. With all holes in the line seemingly clogged up, Corum improvised with a lethal jump cut that netted him just enough space to burst up field through a narrow gap.

this jump cut is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tnaqgOQbW3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2024

The hole Corum had initially been eyeing quickly disappeared, with an Alabama linebacker in prime position to make a key defensive stop. Instead of trying to force his way through, the running back bounced to his left and found a more viable route to the end zone.

From there, the 23-year-old battled all the way in for six points, shedding multiple tackles as he refused to be brought down, helping to give the Wolverines a 27–20 lead.

College football fans were awestruck by Corum’s intelligent and powerful run to help Michigan clinch a national championship berth, and they gave him his flowers on social media after the game.

This is a legendary run from Blake Corum. Will go down as one of the best plays in Michigan Football history! He came back to cement himself as a legend at Michigan and he did just that!



pic.twitter.com/VwcPP1xo4m — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) January 2, 2024

one of the best runs I’ve seen given the circumstances. there’s no hole here. absolutely beautiful cut. https://t.co/pqmH3Pm1Vg — Cole Frederick (@ColeFred24) January 2, 2024

I wish my Rb in the pros could do this. https://t.co/PfeZYuAZMp — A Complete Sham🎙 (@Simply_Shamaria) January 2, 2024