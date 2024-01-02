OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Blake Corum’s Jump Cut to Michigan’s Winning Touchdown Left CFB Fans in Awe

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:39 a.m.

The Michigan Wolverines booked their ticket to the national title on Monday night after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime during the 2024 Rose Bowl. 

Michigan running back Blake Corum provided the game-winning touchdown, showcasing why he’s considered to be one of the nation’s top rushers with a jaw-dropping display of lateral movement as he willed his way into the end zone on a run that seemed destined to fail.

After receiving the handoff from J.J. McCarthy, Corum quickly found himself in the backfield without anywhere to go. With all holes in the line seemingly clogged up, Corum improvised with a lethal jump cut that netted him just enough space to burst up field through a narrow gap.

this jump cut is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tnaqgOQbW3

— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2024

The hole Corum had initially been eyeing quickly disappeared, with an Alabama linebacker in prime position to make a key defensive stop. Instead of trying to force his way through, the running back bounced to his left and found a more viable route to the end zone.

From there, the 23-year-old battled all the way in for six points, shedding multiple tackles as he refused to be brought down, helping to give the Wolverines a 27–20 lead.

College football fans were awestruck by Corum’s intelligent and powerful run to help Michigan clinch a national championship berth, and they gave him his flowers on social media after the game.

This is a legendary run from Blake Corum. Will go down as one of the best plays in Michigan Football history! He came back to cement himself as a legend at Michigan and he did just that!

pic.twitter.com/VwcPP1xo4m

— JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) January 2, 2024

one of the best runs I’ve seen given the circumstances. there’s no hole here. absolutely beautiful cut. https://t.co/pqmH3Pm1Vg

— Cole Frederick (@ColeFred24) January 2, 2024

I wish my Rb in the pros could do this. https://t.co/PfeZYuAZMp

— A Complete Sham🎙 (@Simply_Shamaria) January 2, 2024

Boss.. https://t.co/cek5SqdlRS

— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 2, 2024

This jump cut from Blake Corum will translate just fine to Sundays. Heck of a ballplayer. pic.twitter.com/PKvP6swkWK

— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 2, 2024
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State