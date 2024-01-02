OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Alabama's Dallas Turner Shares NFL Draft Decision

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 5:27 a.m.

Alabama Crimson Tide standout linebacker Dallas Turner shared his NFL Draft intentions with conviction following his team’s 27-20 overtime loss to the No.1 Michigan Wolverines in Monday’s Rose Bowl.

Regarded as a high first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, the junior stalwart told ESPN's Alex Scarborough he will be leaving Tuscaloosa early.

"I'm gone," said Turner. "Ain't no if, ands or buts about it."

No surprise but Alabama standout edge Dallas Turner tells me he’s turning pro. “I’m gone. Ain’t no if, ands or buts about it.”

— Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) January 2, 2024

The 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, who had three tackles and a sack in the loss to the Wolverines, is arguably one of the nation's top pass rushers.

Turner led Alabama with 10 nine sacks including a team-high 13.5 for loss this season and two forced fumbles. Overall, in his three years at Alabama, Turner finishes with 21.5 sacks and 117 tackles.

Standout edge rusher Dallas Turner announced he is leaving Alabama for the NFL Draft following the team's 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

John David Mercer&solUSA TODAY Sports

The 6'4", 242-pound star edge rusher likely will not have to wait long to hear his name called on April 25 in Detroit.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State