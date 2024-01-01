Why Christine Brown's Husband David Woolley 'Was Nervous' Heading Into Wedding (Exclusive)

You are cordially invited to Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding!

On Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, Sister Wives fans will watch Christine say, “I do.” The couple held their nuptials on Oct. 7, surrounded by 330 guests—and TLC cameras captured it all.

Ahead of the two-part wedding special, the newlyweds sat down for an exclusive interview with Parade to reflect on their big day and offer a sneak peek into what viewers can expect.

“We felt loved the whole day. I didn't just feel loved by David. It was by everybody, all of our guests. It was an incredible experience,” Christine gushed. "The wedding was everything I hoped for. It was romantic and fun and exciting. And it was beautiful…just a magical day.”

David agreed, sharing it was “a perfect day.”

“I was nervous about getting all the attention because I don't like attention. It was like, ‘This isn't for me,’” he told Parade. “And I realize it is, and it was a lot of fun. It was more than I ever expected it to be.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley posing with her children TLC

Instead of having traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen stand beside them as they exchanged vows, Christine and David invited their combined 16 grandchildren to walk down the aisle.

“The whole like stage area where the arch was and stuff, I just wanted it to be the three of us up there. I just wanted it to be more intimate. I just wanted to stand up there just with David and our officiant, Corbin," Christine explained. "And then we just wanted this slew of grandkids. Can you imagine the chaos? That just sounded so fun.”

David’s and Christine’s daughters were also a big part of their day. So was Christine’s son, Paedon, who walked her part-way down the aisle to Christine’s dad, who then led the bride the rest of the way.

“You're gonna cry. It was so beautiful,” Christine warned.

Christine Brown and David Woolley TLC

For those curious, Destrie Strasburg from Bōda Bridal designed Christine's wedding dress.

“I wanted a deep plunge. I wanted to off the shoulder a bit to show my tattoo. I wanted it more like form fitting,” Christine shared. “And so she just incorporated everything into the dress.”

She added: “It was a dream to wear. I felt beautiful.”

Christine Brown wearing her wedding dress TLC

Meanwhile, David was the one who chose the wedding venue. He and Christine exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah.

“I just told him, ‘I don't really care where we get married. I just want to be in a dress walking to you,’” Christine said. “Because I didn't do that before. But I wanted this fairy tale and it was all of my dreams come true.”

David noted, “And I’d never seen the dress until she walked down. I had no clue what it looked like; she wouldn't let me see it.”

It was well worth the wait. Of watching his bride walking down the aisle, David shared his thoughts.

“I see Christine coming around the corner, and she's just so beautiful—and hot—and I just was ready to get married and keep moving on,” he shared. “It felt so right. There was just nothing wrong with it. Nothing. I had no question; I knew she was the one.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley's wedding ceremony TLC

Christine also recounted what was going through her mind as she walked toward David on their wedding day.

“I'm like, ‘Am I supposed to smile? What am I supposed to do? I have no idea what I'm supposed to do,’” she recalled. “And I looked over and there David was, and I saw him. I'm like, ‘Oh, that's what I'm supposed to do.’“

The Sister Wives star continued: “I just walked in and as soon as I turned the corner there he was, and he looked so good. And just, it was everything. Just, ‘I gotta go be with him.’ Just to start our adventures together. And it was a dream just to walk to him.”

David Woolley and Christine Brown TLC

The best part of Christine and David's wedding special: It's only the beginning, as Christine confirmed Season 19 of Sister Wives.

“You'll definitely be seeing David and I together starting next season,” she told Parade. “You're gonna see us, how we meet, and you'll get to see our romance, you'll get to see our story. And we are so excited to share our story with people.”

Part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. ET, and Part 2 airs on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and Max.

