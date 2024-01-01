OFFERS
Where NFL Playoff Picture Stands After Packers-Vikings, New Year’s Eve Slate

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:40 a.m.

With one weekend remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, the NFL playoff picture is nearly set. 

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC with their 56–19 demolition of the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. 

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the No. 1 spot as a result of defeating the Washington Commanders. the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions

Around the rest of the league, the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot with their win over the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals were officially eliminated from postseason consideration with the Kansas City Chiefs’ win.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 33–10, putting them in position to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Chicago Bears next week. 

Here’s how the NFL’s playoff picture currently stands in the AFC and NFC entering Week 18:

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (12–4)

2. Dallas Cowboys (11–5)

3. Detroit Lions (11–5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11–5) 

6. Los Angeles Rams (9–7)

7. Green Bay Packers (8–8)

---

8. Seattle Seahawks (8–7)

9. New Orleans Saints (8–8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7–9)

12. Atlanta Falcons (7–9)

ELIMINATED

11. Chicago Bears (7–9)

13. New York Giants (5–11)

14. Washington Commanders (4–12)

15. Arizona Cardinals (4–12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2–14)

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (13–3)

2. Miami Dolphins (11–5)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9–6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9–7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

6. Buffalo Bills (10–6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9–7)

---

8. Houston Texans (9–7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9–7)

ELIMINATED

10. Denver Broncos (8–8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (8–8)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7–9)

13. New York Jets (6–10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5–11)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5–11)

16. New England Patriots (4–12)

