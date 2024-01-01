It's coming back! The Mummers Parade in Philadelphia is taking place again in 2024.



The annual celebration of the New Year has a long, long history, dating back to 1901 and their first "formal, city-sponsored" parade, per the Mummers Museum. However, due to the unprecedented pandemic of 2020, the 2021 parade was canceled. But after being reinstated a year later, and again the following year, the killer costumes, hilarious performances and enchanting dances are back again for 2024's celebration!



If you aren't familiar with the Mummers Parade, we've got answers to all of your questions about the 2024 Mummers Parade, including what to expect and how to watch it—whether you're in Philly or at home!

What is the Mummers Parade?

The Mummers Parade takes place annually in Philadelphia on New Year's Day and can be most likened to Mardi Gras in New Orleans. There are elaborate costumes, floats and different kinds of entertainment from clubs in one of 5 Divisions: Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands or Fancy Brigades.

There are jokes, dances and competitions among groups to see who entertains the crowds the most. The Mummers also have a signature "Mummers Strut."

A common song played is "Oh! Dem Golden Slippers."

What time does the Mummers Parade start?

The 2024 Mummers Parade will begin at 9 a.m. ET on New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 2024).

Mummers Parade history

Immigrants from Scandinavia were some of the first to bring the Mummers tradition to the Philadelphia region, according to the Quaker City String Band, with Swedish immigrants, in particular, having quite spirited and sometimes rowdy New Year's celebrations. These traditions, combined with the British traditional play St. George and the Dragon, which features elaborate costuming, set the stage for what would become the Mummers Parade in the City of Brotherly Love.

In 1778, the British wished General William Howe well with a send-off parade reminiscent of a modern-day Mummers Parade. When President George Washington resided in Philadelphia, he encouraged Mummers' New Year's Day celebrations, and revelers would knock on doors and crack jokes, recite poetry, and impersonate the POTUS in exchange for booze and cake—sort of like grown-up trick-or-treating.

Mummers celebrations were significantly scaled back in the early 19th century when their masquerades were dubbed a "public nuisance," but by the 1850s, they were back with aplomb—and in 1901, Philadelphia officially adopted the Mummers Parade.

Is there a Mummers Parade this year?

Yes, there is! The Mummers Parade will kick off the first morning of 2024.

Is the 2024 Mummers Parade canceled?

Nope! The 2021 Mummers Parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2024 Mummers Parade is slated to go on as planned (just like it has since 2022)—so get ready to get fancy!

In January 2020, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney warned that future Mummers Parades may be canceled after some participants showed up in blackface.

Blackface was a common theme in early Mummers Parades, and there are still some recurring issues and themes that many consider problematic and controversial, with some participants using language and images that many find to be racist, sexist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, homophobic or transphobic—or just outright culturally insensitive.

The Mummers promised it wouldn't happen again. Sam Regalbuto, president of the String Band Association, told ABC 6 News, "We did bias and awareness training. All of our organizations are obligated to take this training."

President of the Fancy Brigade Tom Knight added, "It's been nonstop since COVID to make it right, and do what we have to do to make this parade last another 122 years."

How can I watch the Mummers Parade in 2024? What is the parade route?

You can view the Mummers Parade in person for free as the Mummers march from City Hall down Broad Street to Washington Avenue in Philadelphia.

Will the Mummers Parade be on TV?

You will likely be able to watch the 2024 Mummers Parade "wherever you stream 6abc," the outlet reported. According to Mr. Mummer, people were able to watch a broadcast on TV on channel WDPN-TV and online at WFMZ-TV and on the WFMZ+ app.

How much are Mummers tickets?

The Mummers Parade is free to the public, but last year if you wanted to reserve a bleacher seat, you could purchase a ticket for $25. Stay tuned to Visit Philadelphia's site for more info on grandstand seating for the 2024 Mummers Parade. If you'd like to watch a Fancy Brigade competition, you can purchase reserved seating tickets for $35 for the 11:30 a.m. ET show or for the 5 p.m. ET show.

How long does the Mummers Parade last?

The Mummers Parade typically ends around 5 p.m. ET.

