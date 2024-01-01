OFFERS
Victor Wembanyama’s Freakish Dunk Against Celtics Had NBA Social Media Buzzing

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 3:36 a.m.

The Boston Celtics closed out 2023 in impressive style by beating the San Antonio Spurs, 134-101, at Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

However, Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama stole the show with perhaps the move of the year.

With the Celtics leading 79–58 midway through the third quarter, Wembanyama corralled a loose ball at mid-court. After taking just “one” dribble, the 7’4” big man took off just inside the three-point line and made a freakish slam dunk.

Wemby looked every bit of 7'4" on this play against Boston 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sTkujr0t3a

— NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2024

Wembanyama scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting while adding seven rebounds, three assists and one block in a losing effort.

Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 25 points, led a balanced Boston offense that produced six players scoring in double figures.

Despite the Celtics improving to an NBA-best 26–6 on the season, it was Wembanyama from the 5–27 Spurs who had the NBA world buzzing on social media.

Wemby with the finger roll…dunk!! pic.twitter.com/NK5mPXW0JA

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 1, 2024

Wemby’s reach is ridiculous 🤯pic.twitter.com/7qhcLPUdeM

— Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) January 1, 2024

This video of Wemby in slow motion is ABSURD! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DDNH96DcXn

— OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 1, 2024

EASY throwdown for Victor Wembanyama 💥pic.twitter.com/1UqjkY0wMQ

— WembyNationCP (@WembyNationCP) January 1, 2024

Wemby only needed one dribble 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VTsZiaPvXj

— WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) January 1, 2024

Wemby’s a freak man 😂

pic.twitter.com/Wnzr8JYPi8

— Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 1, 2024

Wemby is a cheat code 😳

pic.twitter.com/ygEceGy8Kn

— BuySportsCards.com (@buysportscards) January 1, 2024
