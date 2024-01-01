OFFERS
Travis Kelce Hypes Taylor Swift Up After She Wears Matching Jacket to NYE Game

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:11 p.m.

Travis Kelce is just as obsessed with Taylor Swift's Game Day fashion as we are, if his latest Instagram comments are to be believed. 

The superstar showed up to his latest game clad in a Chiefs-themed white and black bomber jacket made of wool and leather—a perfect match to the one he wore on Christmas Day. She paired the slightly oversized bomber with a black top, pants, and boots, accessorizing with her signature red lip, a pair of delicate drop earrings, and a braid in her hair. 

After debuting their "his and hers Chiefs jackets," as one commenter dubbed them, Jeff Hamilton, the celebrity jacket designer who created the coat, reposted several clips and photos of the "Karma" songstress wearing it during the Chiefs' New Year's Eve game against the Bengals, leading Kelce to leave a series of supportive emojis in response: "🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

It's a sweet and subtle way the two have taken to show one another support since their relationship went public

After Kelce became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards during the Nov. 26 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Swift liked an Instagram post from his team celebrating the major career milestone. 

Earlier that same month, during a game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Kelce became the all-time leading receiver in the Chiefs' history when he hit a career total of 10,941 receiving yards. Swift showed a little support then, too, when she liked an Instagram post from People about the achievement. 

Next: It's a Love Story—Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Cutest Couple Moments So Far

