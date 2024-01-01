Time For a New Calendar! Here Are All of the January Holidays and Observances in 2024

Are you ready to rock 2024? January kicked off with a holiday—that would be New Year’s Day, of course!—but there are loads of other things to celebrate during the first month of the year besides… well, it being a new year! For some religious groups, January marks the end of the holiday season with the celebration of Epiphany. The month also has a day set aside to remember the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. But did you know that there is a special interest, hobby or person to honor and celebrate on every day of the month? Here is a giant list of January holidays and observances in 2024!

These daily observances are dedicated to things as silly and random as National Hangover Day (another observance on January 1 after spending New Year’s Eve partying!), stickers, popcorn and kazoos! Some days in January are marked for honoring professional groups, pediatricians and infusion (aka IV) nurses, and others bring awareness to certain diseases or medical situations, like the first successful cesarean section and leprosy.

There are also entire weeks in January that are dedicated to honoring and celebrating different items or causes, like National Pizza Week and Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week, and causes that are highlighted all month long, like glaucoma awareness and human trafficking awareness and prevention.

Ready to find out what special days there are in January? We’ve put together a hefty list for you to look over. Maybe there will be one or two that you didn’t know about before that you’ll want to add to your own calendar to celebrate as you kick off 2024!

Related: 27 Things to Do on New Year's Day

What Major Holidays are in January 2024?

In the United States, there are two major holidays celebrated in January: New Year’s Day (January 1, 2024) and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 15, 2024). Both of these are federal holidays as decreed by Congress, which means that banks and many businesses will be closed, including federally-run departments like the post office.

Related: The Best Winter Quotes

January 2024 Daily Holidays and Observances

Happy New Year celebration Canva&solParade

January 1

New Year’s Day

Apple Gifting Day

Commitment Day

Copyright Law Day

Ellis Island Day

Global Family Day

National Bloody Mary Day

National Hangover Day

Polar Bear Plunge/Swim Day

Public Domain Day

Ring a Bell Day

Rose Bowl Game

Thank God It's Monday Day

World Day of Peace

Related: Huh? Some People Swear By Blowing Cinnamon Into Their Homes on the First of the Month—Here’s Why

January 2

55 MPH Speed Limit Day

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Pet Travel Safety Day

National Run Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day

National Science Fiction Day

Saint Basil's Day

Swiss Cheese Day

World Introvert Day

Stop Spam Day

January 3

Earth at Perihelion (two weeks after December Solstice, when the Earth is closest to the Sun in its orbit)

Festival of Sleep Day

Fruitcake Toss Day

Humiliation Day

International Mind-Body Wellness Day

J.R.R. Tolkien Day

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Drinking Straw Day

National Write to Congress Day

Women Rock! Day

January 4

Dimpled Chad Day

Free Flower Basket Day

National Spaghetti Day

Pop Music Chart Day

Tom Thumb Day

Trivia Day

World Braille Day

World Hypnotism Day

January 5

Carver Day

National Bird Day

National Day of Dialogue

National Screenwriters Day

National Whipped Cream Day

Twelfth Night/Epiphany Eve

January 6

Epiphany/Three Kings Day

Day of Los Reyes

Apple Tree Day

Cuddle Up Day

National Walker's Shortbread Day

National Bean Day

National Play Outside Day (the first Saturday of every month)

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

World Day for War Orphans

January 7

Harlem Globetrotters Day

I Am a Mentor Day

I’m Not Going to Take It Anymore Day

International Programmers Day

No Pants Subway Ride Day

National Bobblehead Day

National Pass Gas Day

National Tempura Day

Old Rock Day

Orthodox Christmas Day

January 8

Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Divorce Monday

Earth’s Rotation Day

International Typing Day

National Clean Your Desk Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National English Toffee Day

National Male Watchers Day

National Snuggle a Chicken Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work

War on Poverty Day

World Literary Day

World Typing Day

January 9

Balloon Ascension Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Shop For Travel Day

National Static Electricity Day

Word Nerd Day

Play God Day (do something nice for someone)

Poetry at Work Day

January 10

Bittersweet Chocolate Day

Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

National Peculiar People Day

National Take the Stairs Day

Save the Eagles Day

January 11

Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Girl Hug Boy Day

Hot Toddy Day

International Thank-You Day

International Parity at Work Day

Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day

Milk Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend Day

World Sketchnote Day

January 12

Curried Chicken Day

Kiss a Ginger Day

National Hot Tea Day

National Marzipan Day

National Pharmacists Day

National Youth Day

Quitters Day

Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day

January 13

Korean American Day

Make Your Dreams Come True Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Sticker Day

National Vision Board Day

Poetry Break Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Rubber Ducky Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

January 14

Cesarean Section Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

National Sunday Supper Day (second Sunday in January)

Organize Your Home Day

Orthodox New Year

Ratification Day

World Logic Day

January 15

Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C., Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann in a crowd on Aug. 28, 1963. Unseen Histories&solUnsplash

Alpha Kappa Alpha Day

Blue Monday

Brew Monday

Civil Rights Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Elementary School Teacher Day

Hat Day

Humanitarian Day

National Bagel Day

National Crowd Feed Day

National Day of Service

National Kombucha ‘Booch’ Day

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Pothole Day

Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

January 16

Appreciate a Dragon Day

Book Publishers Day

International Hot & Spicy Food Day

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

National Quinoa Day

Printing Ink Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician’s Day

Religious Freedom Day

Rid the World of Fad Diets & Gimmicks Day

Related: 150 Cool Winter Instagram Captions

January 17

Benjamin Franklin Day

Betty White Day

Cable Car Day

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

Hot-Buttered Rum Day

Judgement Day

Kid Inventors Day

Museum Selfie Day

National Bootleggers Day

National Hot Heads Chili Day

National Lose the Jet Lag Day

Popeye Day

January 18

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Maintenance Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

Peking Duck Day

Thesaurus Day

Winnie the Pooh Day

January 19

Brew a Potion Day

Good Memory Day

National Popcorn Day

National Tin Can Day

New Friends Day

Tenderness Toward Existence Day

January 20

International Day of Acceptance

National Buttercrunch Day

National Cheese Lovers Day

National Coffee Break Day

National Disc Jockey Day

National Penguin Day

National Use Your Gift Card Day

Soup Swap Day

Take a Walk Outdoors Day

January 21

International Playdate Day

International Sweatpants Day

National Cheesy Socks Day

National Granola Bar Day

National Hug Your Puppy Day

National Hugging Day

Mariachi Day

World Religion Day (third Sunday in January)

World Snow Day

New England Clam Chowder Day

One-Liners Day

Own Your Own Home Day

Squirrel Appreciation Day

Thank Your Mentor Day

Appreciate a squirrel on National Squirrel Appreciation Day in January. Shane Young&solUnsplash

January 22

Better Business Communication Day

Celebration of Life Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

Come in From the Cold Day

National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day

National Blonde Brownie Day

National Hot Sauce Day

National Polka Dot Day

Roe vs. Wade Day

January 23

Measure Your Feet Day

National Handwriting Day (which coincides with John Hancock's Birthday)

National Pie Day

National Rhubarb Pie Day

Snowplow Mailbox Hockey Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

January 24

Beer Can Appreciation Day

Belly Laugh Day

Change a Pet’s Life Day

International Day of Education

International Mobile Phone Recycling Day

Library Shelfie Day (fourth Wednesday in January)

National Compliment Day

National “Just Do It” Day

National Peanut Butter Day

Macintosh Computer Day

Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day

January 25

A Room Of One’s Own Day

Clashing Clothes Day

NASA's Day of Remembrance

National Fish Taco Day

National Irish Coffee Day

National IV Nurse Day

Observe the Weather Day

Opposite Day

January 26

Dental Drill Appreciation Day

International Customs Day

International Environmental Education Day

National Activity Professionals Day

National Big Wig Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day (last Friday in January)

Spouse’s Day

January 27

Holocaust Memorial Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Fun at Work Day (last Friday in January)

National Geographic Day

National Seed Swap Day

Punch the Clock Day

Vietnam Peace Day

Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Related: 15 Moving Movies and TV Shows About The Holocaust for Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 28

American Immigration Lawyers Association Day of Action

Christa McAuliffe Day

Daisy Day

Data Privacy Day

Global Community Engagement Day

International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day

National LEGO Day

National Bible Sunday (fourth Sunday in January)

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Kazoo Day

National Pediatrician Day

Rattlesnake Roundup Day

Pop Art Day

World Leprosy Day

January 29

Curmudgeons Day

Freethinkers Day

National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Guide Dog Anniversary

January 30

National Croissant Day

National Draw A Dinosaur Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

School Day of Non-Violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

January 31

Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Brandy Alexander Day

Gorilla Suit Day

Eat Brussels Sprouts Day

Hell is Freezing Over Day

Hug an Economist Day

Inspire Your Heart with the Arts Day

International Zebra Day

National Backward Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

Scotch Tape Day

Weekly Observances for January

Cheese pizza cut into triangle slices for National Pizza Week on Jan. 14-20, 2024. Ivan Torres&solUnsplash

Celebration of Life Week (January 1-7)

Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration Week (January 5-8)

National Law Enforcement Training Week (January 7-13)

National Mocktail Week (January 14-20)

National Pizza Week (January 14-20)

Home Office Safety and Security Week (January 14-120)

Cuckoo Dancing Week (January 11-17)

National Soccer Coaches of America Week (January 11-15)

International Hoof Care Week (January 16-19)

International Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18-25)

Hunt for Happiness Week (January 21-27)

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Week (January 21-27)

International Snowmobile Safety and Awareness Week (January 20-27)

Kiss a Shark Week (January 21-27)

National Clean Out Your Inbox Week (January 22-28)

National Medical Group Practice Week (January 22-26)

Catholic Schools Week (January 28-February 3)

National Meat Week (January 28-February 4)

Related: Snow Quotes

Monthly Observances for January

Adopt a Rescued Bird Month

Apple and Apricots Month

Artichoke and Asparagus Month

Bath Safety Month

Be Kind to Food Servers Month

Black Diamond Month

Book Blitz Month

Brain Teaser Month

Bread Machine Baking Month

Celebration of Life Month

Cervical Health Awareness Month

Eye Care Month

Family Fit Lifestyle Month

Financial Wellness Month

Get Organized Month

International Child-Centered Divorce Month

International Creativity Month

International Veganuary Month

International Wealth Mentality Month

Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

March of Dimes Birth Defects Prevention Month

National Be On-Purpose Month

National Birth Defects Prevention Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Braille Literacy Month

National Candy Month

National CBD Month

National Clean Up Your Computer Month

National Codependency Awareness Month

National Egg Month

National Glaucoma Awareness Month

National Hobby Month

National Hot Tea Month

National Meat Month

National Mentoring Month

National Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month

National Polka Music Month

National Poverty in America Awareness Month

National Radon Action Month

National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

National Slow Cooking Month

National Skating Month

National Soup Month

National Stalking Awareness Month

National Staying Healthy Month

National Sunday Supper Month

National Thank You Month

Oatmeal Month

Random Action Month

Retail Bakers Month

Self-Help Group Awareness Month

Teen Driving Awareness Month

Thyroid Disease Awareness Month

Walk Your Pet Month

Next, check out all the details you need to know about the Winter Solstice.