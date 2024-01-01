Steelers’ Ninth Win Extends Incredible Streak for Coach Mike Tomlin
Some streaks are simply more impressive than others.
On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 9–7 on the season after upsetting the Seattle Seahawks, 30–23 at Lumen Field. The victory marked the 17th consecutive season that head coach Mike Tomlin has led the storied franchise to a non-losing record.
Legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry owns the NFL record with 21 straight non-losing seasons (1965-1985). Most recently, New England’s Bill Belichick registered 19 in a row (2001-2019), prior to the Patriots’ 7–9 campaign during the first year of the post-Tom Brady era in 2020.
Mike Tomlin's incredible run continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i06fWqDRhv— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
The 51-year-old Tomlin, who took over for Bill Cowher in 2007, has guided Pittsburgh to an 8–8 mark three times over this historic stretch (2012, 2013 and 2018). In 2008, Tomlin led the Steelers to a 27–23 win over Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII.
To reach the playoffs this season, Pittsburgh will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the final regular-season game next week as well as have either the Jaguars lose to the Titans or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.
With the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up by the Ravens, Baltimore is expected to rest many of its starters. That currently has the Steelers as 3.5-point road favorites to beat their AFC North rival in Week 18.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: