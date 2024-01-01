Sofia Vergara Rings in the New Year in Style in Black Strapless Bustier With Sparkling Accents

Sofía Vergara said goodbye to 2023 in style, with the actress spending New Year's Eve with family and friends all glammed up.

The Modern Family actress updated fans for the end of the year with a bunch of photos from an elegant dinner out where she was joined by her son, Manolo, business owner and close friend Anastasia Soare, and more. The star and her crew dined at the Los Angeles restaurant Olivetta, which hosted a NYE dinner event with a four-course meal and dancing.

Vergara stood out in her black strapless sheer bustier and matching sparkling bottoms, while she paired the outfit with gold cuff bracelets and earrings, with her hair parted down the middle and straightened. "Welcome 2024!!! ❤️ family and friends that I love ❤️ 🥂," wrote Vergara in the caption, translated from Spanish.

Earlier, the 51-year-old also posted a look back at all the great moments from 2023, with photos of the star in many beautiful fashion looks as she spent time with fellow stars like Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Carol Burnett and more. She also traveled, attended some professional sports games, and spent time with her little pup.

While there were likely some low moments for Vergara this past year, as she announced in July that she was getting divorced from husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, it was also a fruitful year, with the actress continuing her role as a judge on America's Got Talent and participating in other various projects.

Next up in 2024, Vergara will star in the gritty crime drama Griselda on Netflix, which is based on the real story of cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco. The show's first season premieres on Jan. 25, also starring Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Jose Velazquez, among others.

