Report: Dolphins Fear Torn ACL for Defensive Standout After Garbage-Time Injury

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 3:33 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins fear that star linebacker Bradley Chubb tore his right ACL during garbage time in the team’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis–Jacques. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t offer a diagnosis after the game, but it was a heartbreaking scene in real time. 

With the Ravens sitting at a comfortable 49–19 lead with a little over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chubb tried to tackle running back Melvin Gordon and went down with a noncontact injury and appeared to be in excruciating pain on the ground. He was carted off the field, and Miami went on to lose, 56–19. 

I’d be shocked if Bradley Chubb didn’t tear his ACL on this play unfortunately. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2019.
pic.twitter.com/DGFzwhV1hH

— ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) December 31, 2023

Chubb, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowler and has tallied 11 sacks in 16 games this season. The young star is also sitting at a league-best six forced fumbles and 74 tackles. The timing couldn’t be much worse for the Dolphins, who go into Week 18 without one of their best players.

The Dolphins (11–5) will close the season on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills (10–6), and the winner of the matchup will claim the AFC East crown. Even if Miami loses, it will still make the playoffs with a wild-card berth. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. 

