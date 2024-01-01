OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Pat McAfee Had Funniest Reaction to Kirk Herbstreit’s Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Induction

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 6:05 p.m.

Let’s get one thing straight. Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit—a quarterback who threw five touchdowns against 11 interceptions in his collegiate career—is not going into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a player.

Indeed, during his four seasons with Ohio State, the Buckeyes ended two seasons in the Hall of Fame Bowl, one in the Liberty Bowl and one in the Citrus Bowl.

However, Herbstreit has made up for it by coming back to the Rose Bowl again and again as a broadcaster. In recognition of his distinguished 15 years calling the game, he was inducted into the bowl’s Hall of Fame alongside former Columbia quarterback Cliff Montgomery and Washington offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy.

Herbstreit said he did not speak at the event in which he was honored, a fact that made fellow ESPN College GameDay panelist Pat McAfee laugh.

Pat McAfee is very confused why Kirk Herbstreit didn't give a speech for being inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

"The guy's in the Hall of Fame for speaking and they didn't have him speak. I don't know what that's all about. Congrats, though." pic.twitter.com/2QdN3eDMuc

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2024

“The guy’s in the Hall of Fame for speaking and they didn’t have him speak. I don’t know what that’s all about,” the former West Virginia kicker/punter said. “Congrats, though.”

Herbstreit is set to call his 16th Rose Bowl on Monday afternoon, when he provides commentary for the battle royale between No. 1 Michigan (13–0) and No. 4 Alabama (12–1) in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

