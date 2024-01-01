OFFERS
Nick Saban Feted As Hollywood Legend in Epic Crimson Tide Social Media Post

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:51 p.m.

Alabama’s social media team gave coach Nick Saban the Hollywood treatment Saturday with a clever post ahead of the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan at the Rose Bowl.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, featured a crimson star in the style of the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star had Saban’s name on it and a not-so-subtle emblem of a goat right in the center.

With seven national championships to his credit, Saban is universally acknowledged as one of the best college football coaches of all time—if not the Greatest of All Time.

Here’s the epic post by the Crimson Tide’s social media crew:

Added a new ⭐️#RollTide pic.twitter.com/l6ROo8yIfQ

— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 30, 2023

Saban is a five-time SEC Coach of the Year and a two-time AP college football Coach of the Year. And at 72 years old, he has a shot to add yet another trophy to his already legendary list of career accomplishments.

The Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama (12–1) and Michigan (13–0) is set for Monday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

