NFL Playoff Picture: Division Titles and Playoff Berths Will Be at Stake in Week 18

The race for home field advantage is over.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took care of the Washington Commanders. With the shocking result of the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco clinched the NFC’s top seed.

Meanwhile, the Ravens took care of business in a major way against the Miami Dolphins, winning 56–19 behind Lamar Jackson’s five touchdown passes.

Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy helped clinch the top seeds in the AFC and NFC for the Ravens and 49ers. Nathan Ray Seebeck&solUSA TODAY Sports &lparJackson&rpar&semi Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports &lparPurdy&rpar

The Ravens and 49ers have home field advantage in their respective conferences for the first time since 2019.

Here’s a closer look at the rest of the playoff scenarios.

AFC: Who’s In

If the season ended today, here’s who would make the playoffs.

No. 1: Baltimore Ravens

Record: 13–3, first, AFC North

With their demolition of the Dolphins, the Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time since 2019. Baltimore can now rest its starters in Week 18 against the Steelers.

No. 2: Miami Dolphins

Record: 11–5, first, AFC East

The Dolphins are assured of a playoff berth, but everything comes down to next Sunday. If Miami beats the Bills, it’s the No. 2 seed. If the Dolphins lose, they’ll be the sixth seed.

No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 10–6, first, AFC West

Kansas City is locked into the third seed after winning the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year.

No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 9–7, first, AFC South

By beating the Panthers, the Jaguars simply need to beat the Titans in Week 18 to clinch the AFC South.

No. 5: Cleveland Browns

Record: 11–5, second, AFC North

The Browns have clinched a wild-card berth and the No. 5 seed after its win over the Jets on Thursday night.

No. 6: Buffalo Bills

Record: 10–6, second, AFC East

Buffalo looks at an incredible scenario in Week 18. If the Bills beat the Dolphins, they’ll be the second seed. If Buffalo loses, it’s out of the playoffs if the Steelers beat the Ravens.

No. 7: Indianapolis Colts

Record: 9–7, second, AFC South

By beating the Raiders, the Colts control their destiny. If they can beat the Texans at home in Week 18, they’ll be in the playoffs. If Indianapolis wins and the Jaguars lose to the Titans, the Colts win the AFC South.

In the Hunt

Houston Texans (9–7): Houston can make the playoffs by beating the Colts in Week 18. The Texans lost the previous matchup at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers (9–7): Pittsburgh draws the Ravens in Week 18, who will be playing for nothing. The Steelers need the Bills to lose as well.

NFC: Who’s In

If the season ended today, here’s who would make the playoffs.

No. 1: San Francisco 49ers

Record: 12–4, first, NFC West

With their win over the Commanders, coupled with a loss by the Eagles, the 49ers are the NFC’s top seed. They can rest against the Rams next weekend.

No. 2: Dallas Cowboys

Record: 11–5, second, NFC East

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders next Sunday at FedEx Field, they will win the NFC East and guarantee themselves at least two home games (should they advance from the wild-card round).

No. 3: Detroit Lions

Record: 11–5, first, NFC North

The Lions suffered a controversial loss to Dallas on Saturday. They can’t fall lower than the third seed, but can rise to the second seed with a win and losses by the Cowboys and Eagles.

No. 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 8–8, first, NFC South

Tampa Bay can still make the playoffs and win the NFC South despite losing to the Saints. If the Buccaneers go to Charlotte and beat the Panthers in Week 18, they’ll take the division title.

No. 5: Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 11–5, second, NFC East

With their shocking loss to the Cardinals, the Eagles will be the NFC’s fifth seed unless they beat the Giants next Sunday and get a Dallas loss at Washington.

No. 6: Los Angeles Rams

Record: 9–7, second, NFC West

By virtue of the Rams win over the Giants, along with the Seahawks losing to the Steelers, Los Angeles is in the playoffs. There’s a real chance the wild-card round brings the Rams to Detroit, giving Matthew Stafford a date with his former team at Ford Field.

No. 7: Seattle Seahawks

Record: 8–8, third, NFC West

Despite the loss to Pittsburgh, the Seahawks are still the NFC’s seventh seed with the Packers and Vikings set to play Sunday night. The winner of that game will take this spot.

In the Hunt

New Orleans Saints (8–8): New Orleans has a chance to make the playoffs, and can win the division with a win along with a Buccaneers loss.

Minnesota Vikings (7–8): The Vikings play the Packers on Sunday night, and then the Lions in Week 18.

Green Bay Packers (7–8): The Packers play the Vikings on Sunday night, and then the Bears in Week 18.