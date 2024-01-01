OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

NFL Fans Praise Chiefs for Clinching Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:03 a.m.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title for the eighth consecutive season after earning a come-from-behind 25–17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite pronounced struggles that led to three consecutive home losses, Kansas City (10–6) erased an early 10-point deficit on the strength of six field goals by Harrison Butker. The veteran placekicker connected from 54, 43, 27, 24, 48 and 46 yards, which accounted for the game’s final 18 points. 

The Chiefs defense shut down the Bengals (8–8) offense in the second half, holding Cincinnati scoreless over the final thirty minutes while sacking Jake Browning six times.

New Year's Eve ain't the only thing we're celebrating tonight! pic.twitter.com/1282Srj5Rj

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2024

Running back Isiah Pacheco and wideout Rashee Rice stepped up in the win for Kansas City. Pacheco, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, ran for a season-high 130 yards while adding a touchdown catch. 

Rice, once again, was Patrick Mahomes‘s top weapon in the passing game, hauling in five receptions for a game-high 127 yards.

Following the game, fans reacted to the up-and-down Chiefs finding a way to win the division for an incredible eighth straight season, locking up the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs in the process.

🏈| Chiefs win the AFC West!!!!🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/l5MpESSJTu

— Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 1, 2024

Chiefs have clinched the 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. pic.twitter.com/r2C4wE7UVr

— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 1, 2024

8x consecutive division champs is crazy https://t.co/EWNXK6Je9h

— sarah (@tayvischarm) January 1, 2024

https://t.co/Xh6pX1FsEC pic.twitter.com/SOplTlOq2D

— Alvaro Luna (@EdgePunkDude) January 1, 2024

Knocking the Broncos & Bengals out of the playoffs. TWO THINGS AT ONCE!!! pic.twitter.com/f9XaCUuZ9n

— Chiefs Kingdom LIVE! (@ChiefsKngdmLive) January 1, 2024

CHIEFS WIN!!! AFC West Champs for the 8th straight year!!! ❤️💛 #ChiefsKingdom #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/ZjnWKVoUQi

— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 1, 2024
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State