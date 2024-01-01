Millie Bobby Brown Shares Rare, Intimate Glimpse at Life With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi in 2023 Recap Video

Like many others, English actress Millie Bobby Brown decided to mark the end of 2023 with a look back at all of her great experiences this year.

Brown shared a recap of the past 12 months in the form of a montage video set to a unique remix of a bunch of different Taylor Swift songs, including "Cornelia Street," "Style," and "All Too Well."

Throughout the cute video, Brown shared shots of her adventures—both at home and while traveling—spotlighting her friends, family and animals. In particular, Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi showed up a lot, with Brown sharing rare clips of the two together.

Some of the couple's moments in the recap include taking cooking classes together, jamming at a concert, hugging in the bathroom and acting sweet and romantic in the car. In one clip, Bongiovi spins Brown around in the living room as they practice their dance skills.

Brown captioned the update, "thank u ‘23 for all the dancing, laughing, and love. more to come in ‘24 🤍."

"Love this viddy happy new year Millie, Jake, all the fam an all the animalssss ✨🥂💝🍀😍 karaoke has not been the same wout u," wrote singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, while model and actress Larsen Thompson commented, "Cutest video .. Happy New Year Millie 🥳🥳."

Many fans also wished the star a happy new year, as one person couldn't help but comment on Brown's relationship with her fiancé, saying, "you and jake are so adorable."

"The good vibes you give off 💜," said another.

Some highlights from Brown's year include her engagement to Bongiovi, which she announced in April, the release of her first book in September called Nineteen Steps, and the continued success of her beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

In 2024, Brown will be filming the fifth and final season of her hit TV show Stranger Things, while there are sure to be plenty of other great ventures and experiences for the actress in the new year.

Next: Millie Bobby Brown Dons Colorful Bikini in Makeup-Free Pics