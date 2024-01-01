Matthew McConaughey Posts Sublime Sugar Bowl Pregame Speech to Texas Longhorns

Actor and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey posted a passionate speech to his alma mater ahead of its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies on Monday, and it didn’t disappoint.

The No. 3 Longhorns (12–1) and No. 2 Huskies (13–0) will match up in New Orleans in the College Football Playoff semifinals Monday night with their eyes on a berth in the championship game next Monday in Houston.

“What do we gotta do? Hey, Longhorns, we play in big games well. Good. We better,” McConaughey said.

The Oscar winner went on to send a message to each unit of the Longhorns on both sides of the ball, but he especially raved about the offensive line’s downfield blocking.

“You know how good we are, Longhorns, when you receivers, when you block downfield?” he continued. “You know how good we are when the play’s over and a running back is 30 yards down the field, but I see three offensive lineman still blocking down there? Take that mentality to that game. Run them out of New Orleans. Move on to the next one. Hook em.’”

You can watch McConaughey’s entire speech in the clip below:

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is set for Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.