OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Mason Rudolph Signs Steelers Fan's Baby After Win Over Seahawks

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 1:29 a.m.

What do Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell's character from the movie Talladega Nights, have in common, besides having unique names? They've both signed babies

Rudolph, fresh off of leading the Steelers to a victory two days before Christmas after the team turned to him with Kenny Pickett injured and Mitchell Trubisky struggling, authored a worthy sequel with his Week 17 performance in Seattle. 

Rudolph threw for 274 yards and didn’t turn the ball over as he helped Pittsburgh to a 30–23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. Following the game, the QB signed a Steelers fan’s baby in a moment captured—and perfectly captioned—on Pittsburgh’s account on X, formerly Twitter. 

Absolutely ma'am I would love to sign your baby! pic.twitter.com/Vz0dsAU5GD

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2024

Talk about a new year, new Rudolph! The Steelers signal-caller went from being the team’s third-string QB to signing babies like a rock star. 

It's not surprising that Steelers fans want Rudolph to sign their babies now. He has provided a spark to an offense that has endured its fair share of struggles this season, all while keeping Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive. 

If the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 and the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh is playoff-bound. 

It's no wonder that Rudolph has become something of a sensation in Pittsburgh. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State