Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Mariska Hargitay, Wynonna Judd and More: Celebrities Turning 60 in 2024

Parade
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 3:22 p.m.

A lot happened in 1964. Tokyo hosted the 18th Summer Olympics. The Civil Rights Act was signed into law. The Beatles "invaded" America. Plus, all across the United States, future celebrities—Lenny Kravitz, Stephen Colbert, Courteney Cox—were born. Cut to this year, and those stars are now turning 60. Scroll down for a look at all the celebrities hitting the milestone age in 2024. 

Celebrities Turning 60 in 2024

Nicolas Cage

Photo by Daniele Venturelli&solGetty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Jan. 7, 1964

Jeff Bezos

Photo by Michael M&period Santiago&solGetty Images

Jan. 12, 1964

Michelle Obama

Photo by Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images

Jan. 17, 1964

Mariska Hargitay

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris&solGetty Images for Glamour

Jan. 23, 1964

Bridget Fonda

Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images

Jan. 27, 1964

Laura Linney

Photo by Taylor Hill&solFilmMagic

Feb. 5, 1964

Matt Dillon

Photo by Marc Piasecki&solWireImage

Feb. 18, 1964

Wanda Sykes

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

March 7, 1964

Juliette Binoche

IMAGO &sol Matteo Gribaudi

March 9, 1964

Rob Lowe

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

March 17, 1964

Ian Ziering

Photo by Paul Archuleta&solGetty Images

March 30, 1964

Russell Crowe

IMAGO &sol Independent Photo Agency Int&period

April 7, 1964

Andy Serkis

Photo by Bryan Bedder&solVariety via Getty Images

April 20, 1964

Cedric the Entertainer

Photo by Emma McIntyre&solWireImage

April 24, 1964

Hank Azaria

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

April 25, 1964

Stephen Colbert

Photo by Arturo Holmes&solGetty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival

May 13, 1964

Lenny Kravitz

Photo by Ethan Miller&solGetty Images

May 26, 1964

Wynonna Judd

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

May 30, 1964

Courteney Cox

Photo by ANGELA WEISS &sol AFP&rpar &lparPhoto by ANGELA WEISS&solAFP via Getty Images

June 15, 1964

Courtney Love

Photo by Stuart C&period Wilson&solGetty Images

July 9, 1964

Wendy Williams

Photo by Johnny Nunez&solWireImage

July 18, 1964

David Spade

Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic

July 22, 1964

Sandra Bullock

Photo by Gilbert Flores&solVariety&solPenske Media via Getty Images

July 26, 1964

Lori Loughlin

Photo by Paul Archuleta&solGC Images

July 28, 1964

Vivica A. Fox

Photo by Michael Tran &sol AFP&rpar &lparPhoto by MICHAEL TRAN&solAFP via Getty Images

July 30, 1964

Hoda Kotb

Photo by Jamie McCarthy&solGetty Images

Aug. 9, 1964

Keanu Reeves

Photo by RB&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images

Sept. 2, 1964

Kamala Harris

Photo by Al Drago&solGetty Images

Oct. 20, 1964

Calista Flockhart

Photo by Hannes P Albert&solpicture alliance via Getty Images

Nov. 11, 1964

Robin Givens

Photo by Dia Dipasupil&solGetty Images

Nov. 27, 1964

Don Cheadle

Photo by Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic

Nov. 29, 1964

Marisa Tomei

Photo by Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic

Dec. 4, 1965

Terri Hatcher

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz&solGetty Images for The American Heart Association

Dec. 8, 1964

Bobby Flay

Photo by Theo Wargo&solGetty Images

Dec. 10, 1964

Eddie Vedder

Photo by Gilbert Flores&solVariety via Getty Images

Dec. 23, 1964

