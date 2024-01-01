Mariska Hargitay, Wynonna Judd and More: Celebrities Turning 60 in 2024

A lot happened in 1964. Tokyo hosted the 18th Summer Olympics. The Civil Rights Act was signed into law. The Beatles "invaded" America. Plus, all across the United States, future celebrities—Lenny Kravitz, Stephen Colbert, Courteney Cox—were born. Cut to this year, and those stars are now turning 60. Scroll down for a look at all the celebrities hitting the milestone age in 2024.

Celebrities Turning 60 in 2024 Nicolas Cage Photo by Daniele Venturelli&solGetty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival Jan. 7, 1964 Jeff Bezos Photo by Michael M&period Santiago&solGetty Images Jan. 12, 1964 Michelle Obama Photo by Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images Jan. 17, 1964 Mariska Hargitay Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris&solGetty Images for Glamour Jan. 23, 1964 Bridget Fonda Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images Jan. 27, 1964 Laura Linney Photo by Taylor Hill&solFilmMagic Feb. 5, 1964 Matt Dillon Photo by Marc Piasecki&solWireImage Feb. 18, 1964 Wanda Sykes IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire March 7, 1964 Juliette Binoche IMAGO &sol Matteo Gribaudi March 9, 1964 Rob Lowe IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire March 17, 1964 Ian Ziering Photo by Paul Archuleta&solGetty Images March 30, 1964 Russell Crowe IMAGO &sol Independent Photo Agency Int&period April 7, 1964 Andy Serkis Photo by Bryan Bedder&solVariety via Getty Images April 20, 1964 Cedric the Entertainer Photo by Emma McIntyre&solWireImage April 24, 1964 Hank Azaria IMAGO &sol Cover-Images April 25, 1964 Stephen Colbert Photo by Arturo Holmes&solGetty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival May 13, 1964 Lenny Kravitz Photo by Ethan Miller&solGetty Images May 26, 1964 Wynonna Judd IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire May 30, 1964 Courteney Cox Photo by ANGELA WEISS &sol AFP&rpar &lparPhoto by ANGELA WEISS&solAFP via Getty Images June 15, 1964 Courtney Love Photo by Stuart C&period Wilson&solGetty Images July 9, 1964 Wendy Williams Photo by Johnny Nunez&solWireImage July 18, 1964 David Spade Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic July 22, 1964 Sandra Bullock Photo by Gilbert Flores&solVariety&solPenske Media via Getty Images July 26, 1964 Lori Loughlin Photo by Paul Archuleta&solGC Images July 28, 1964 Vivica A. Fox Photo by Michael Tran &sol AFP&rpar &lparPhoto by MICHAEL TRAN&solAFP via Getty Images July 30, 1964 Hoda Kotb Photo by Jamie McCarthy&solGetty Images Aug. 9, 1964 Keanu Reeves Photo by RB&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images Sept. 2, 1964 Kamala Harris Photo by Al Drago&solGetty Images Oct. 20, 1964 Calista Flockhart Photo by Hannes P Albert&solpicture alliance via Getty Images Nov. 11, 1964 Robin Givens Photo by Dia Dipasupil&solGetty Images Nov. 27, 1964 Don Cheadle Photo by Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic Nov. 29, 1964 Marisa Tomei Photo by Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic Dec. 4, 1965 Terri Hatcher Photo by Astrid Stawiarz&solGetty Images for The American Heart Association Dec. 8, 1964 Bobby Flay Photo by Theo Wargo&solGetty Images Dec. 10, 1964 Eddie Vedder Photo by Gilbert Flores&solVariety via Getty Images Dec. 23, 1964

