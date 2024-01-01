Mariska Hargitay, Wynonna Judd and More: Celebrities Turning 60 in 2024
A lot happened in 1964. Tokyo hosted the 18th Summer Olympics. The Civil Rights Act was signed into law. The Beatles "invaded" America. Plus, all across the United States, future celebrities—Lenny Kravitz, Stephen Colbert, Courteney Cox—were born. Cut to this year, and those stars are now turning 60. Scroll down for a look at all the celebrities hitting the milestone age in 2024.
Celebrities Turning 60 in 2024
Photo by Daniele Venturelli&solGetty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival
Jan. 7, 1964
Photo by Michael M&period Santiago&solGetty Images
Jan. 12, 1964
Photo by Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images
Jan. 17, 1964
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris&solGetty Images for Glamour
Jan. 23, 1964
Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images
Jan. 27, 1964
Photo by Taylor Hill&solFilmMagic
Feb. 5, 1964
Photo by Marc Piasecki&solWireImage
Feb. 18, 1964
IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire
March 7, 1964
IMAGO &sol Matteo Gribaudi
March 9, 1964
IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire
March 17, 1964
Photo by Paul Archuleta&solGetty Images
March 30, 1964
IMAGO &sol Independent Photo Agency Int&period
April 7, 1964
Photo by Bryan Bedder&solVariety via Getty Images
April 20, 1964
Photo by Emma McIntyre&solWireImage
April 24, 1964
IMAGO &sol Cover-Images
April 25, 1964
Photo by Arturo Holmes&solGetty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival
May 13, 1964
Photo by Ethan Miller&solGetty Images
May 26, 1964
IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire
May 30, 1964
Photo by ANGELA WEISS &sol AFP&rpar &lparPhoto by ANGELA WEISS&solAFP via Getty Images
June 15, 1964
Photo by Stuart C&period Wilson&solGetty Images
July 9, 1964
Photo by Johnny Nunez&solWireImage
July 18, 1964
Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic
July 22, 1964
Photo by Gilbert Flores&solVariety&solPenske Media via Getty Images
July 26, 1964
Photo by Paul Archuleta&solGC Images
July 28, 1964
Photo by Michael Tran &sol AFP&rpar &lparPhoto by MICHAEL TRAN&solAFP via Getty Images
July 30, 1964
Photo by Jamie McCarthy&solGetty Images
Aug. 9, 1964
Photo by RB&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images
Sept. 2, 1964
Photo by Al Drago&solGetty Images
Oct. 20, 1964
Photo by Hannes P Albert&solpicture alliance via Getty Images
Nov. 11, 1964
Photo by Dia Dipasupil&solGetty Images
Nov. 27, 1964
Photo by Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic
Nov. 29, 1964
Photo by Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic
Dec. 4, 1965
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz&solGetty Images for The American Heart Association
Dec. 8, 1964
Photo by Theo Wargo&solGetty Images
Dec. 10, 1964
Photo by Gilbert Flores&solVariety via Getty Images
Dec. 23, 1964
