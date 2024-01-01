Lions’ Dan Campbell Channels ‘Controlled Fury’ in Aftermath of Bitter Loss to Cowboys

After a controversial and infuriating loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell appeared ready to run through a brick wall when talking to reporters on Monday and dropped a gem of a quote.

“I’m ready, man, I’ve got controlled fury,” Campbell said. “I’m ready to go. I am absolutely ready to go. I don’t go the other way.”

Campbell appeared to be snarling as if he was itching for another game to play. After Saturday’s debacle, it’s hard not to empathize with him and the rest of his team.

The Lions coach elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win with his team down 20–19 in the game’s final seconds against the Cowboys and it appeared Detroit took the lead after Jared Goff completed a pass to offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

However, officials wiped the play away and said Decker never reported as eligible—something Campbell, Goff and Decker all deny. Dallas held on to win the game, thanks to the call.

Every party for Detroit maintained that Decker did report as eligible and numerous TV angles appeared to capture Decker reporting or at least attempting to report. But Campbell said the officials told him they recognized offensive tackle Dan Skipper reporting.

It appeared as if referee Brad Allen was confused and got the call wrong, but what’s done is done. Now, Campbell and the Lions will channel that outrage to a Week 18 bout with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.