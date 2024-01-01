OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Lindsay Lohan Rings in the New Year Wrapped in Her Husband's Arms in Sweet New Photo

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:11 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan is offering fans a rare glimpse at her relationship with her husband, Bader Shammas, in a new roundup of photos from their New Year's Eve celebrations. 

The Freaky Friday alum took to Instagram on Dec. 31, 2023, to close out the year, sending well-wishes to her followers as she shared several photos from their evening, which included a glamorous selfie in front of their gorgeous Christmas tree and several pics of the fireworks display surrounding Burj Khalifa—the world's tallest building. 

Hidden in the middle of the photoset was a sweet shot of the couple holding one another, their surroundings blurred. Lohan, who wore a flesh-toned top covered in silver studs, held tightly to Shammas' wrist, which was slung over her shoulder, as the two smiled at one another. 

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," she wrote alongside the carousel. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude 🙏❤️🌟."

The new mom was "glowing," as one follower pointed out in the comments. She and Shammas recently welcomed their first child together; a son named Luai.

She's kept the baby off of social media so far, and rarely posts on the platform herself, but at three months postpartum, she shared another radiant selfie as she soaked up some summer sun

She later reunited with some of her Mean Girls cast members for an iconic commercial inspired by the beloved teen flick.

While she's a lot more quiet on the Hollywood front these days, she does have one project in post-production, according to IMDb, and has been teasing a possible Freaky Friday sequel

Next: Lindsay Lohan Declares She's 'Not a Regular Mom' in First Postpartum Pic

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State