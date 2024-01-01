Las Vegas Strip brings back huge star residency in new location

The Las Vegas Strip has a history of superstar headliners moving their performance residencies from one hotel casino to another. Stars will perform for several years at one theater, take a break for several months or years, and then return with a new show at another theater.,

Legendary 1970s teen idol Donny Osmond began his residencies on the Las Vegas Strip with his sister Marie Osmond performing an 11-year residency at Caesars Entertainment's Flamingo Las Vegas from 2008 to 2019. Donny Osmond launched his solo residency at Harrah's Showroom in August 2021 and in summer 2023 extended his engagement for 55 more shows beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks began his Las Vegas Strip residency run with his five-year Garth at Wynn engagement that began in December 2009 at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Free Report Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas and ended in January 2014.

Las Vegas Strip residencies change theaters

The "Friends in Low Places" singer returned to Las Vegas in 2023 for his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip, which began May 18 and continues in 2024 in April, May, June and July.

Superstar country star Shania Twain performed sold-out residencies on the Strip with her "Still the One" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and "Let's Go" at the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Caesars Entertainment's Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-22.

Twain will return to Bakkt Theater on the Strip for her new 24-show "Come On Over" Vegas residency in 2024 beginning May 10 and concluding Dec. 14.

World-renowned magician and illusionist David Blaine opened his "In Spades" Las Vegas Strip residency on Sept. 30, 2022, to sell-out crowds at the Resorts World Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas and extended the engagement to July 2023.

Blaine had to cancel some of the shows in his residency after suffering a dislocated shoulder performing one of his stunts on March 12. The performer injured himself during an 80-foot free fall in the opening of his act where he lands in a stack of cardboard moving boxes near the left side of the stage.

Unfortunately, Blaine missed his mark and landed awkwardly, dislocating his right shoulder. Doctors sitting in the audience came to his aid on the stage to put his shoulder back into place. The magician and illusionist subsequently removed the stunt from his act while he recovered, but said at the time he was trying to insure his act so he could bring it back to his show.

Blaine was set to finish his residency in July 2023, but had to cancel his final two shows July 14-15 because he was having problems with his shoulder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Blaine's show will now be at the Wynn. Image source&colon Wynn Resorts&period

David Blaine opens new residency on the Strip

The good news for magic fans is Blaine has brought his new residency Impossible to the Las Vegas Strip's Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with nine scheduled performances in 2024 on Feb. 14, 17, 18, March 27, 29, 30, and May 8, 10 and 11.

Blaine launched his latest residency New Year's Eve weekend with three sold-out shows Dec. 29-31, which included some celebrities in the audience such as singer Demi Lovato and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, according to a statement from Wynn Las Vegas.

Tickets for Blaine's performances can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com starting at $69.95, plus fees.

