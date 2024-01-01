OFFERS
Kraken Walk Out to NHL Winter Classic as Fish Are Tossed in Very Seattle Moment

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 11:36 p.m.

The Seattle Kraken delivered one of the best team entrances in the history of NHL Winter Classic showdowns at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

While Kraken players were making their way onto the ice, members of the Pike Place Market tossed fish over the players’ heads prior to their matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Rapper Sir-Mix-a-Lot, a Seattle native, topped the epic entrance by singing his 1996 version of the song “Jump on It” as the fish were tossed over the top of the players. The original version of the song was performed by the rap group Sugarhill Gang back in 1981.

Seattle won the annual outdoor showcase shutting out Vegas, 3–0. In the process, the surging Kraken extended their winning streak to five consecutive games.

The Golden Knights, who opened the season red-hot winning 11 of their first 12 games, have now lost six of their last 10 games. 

