Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

J.J. McCarthy Made Incredible Catch and Throw on Michigan Trick Play vs. Alabama

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 11:47 p.m.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy showed off more than just his arm on a jaw-dropping trick play during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup.

Michigan picked up a crucial first down after running back Donovan Edwards threw a back pass to McCarthy, who was able to make a one-handed grab to secure the ball before throwing a completion to Roman Wilson for a remarkable 20-yard gain.

McCarthy took a big hit on the play, one which left him with bits of Rose Bowl Stadium’s grass in his helmet for the following few plays. Despite the defender bearing down on him, the Wolverines quarterback delivered a strike while falling backward to help his team pick up the first down.

What a display of athleticism from JJ McCarthy

pic.twitter.com/TtQnXcEquA

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2024

Michigan tacked on a touchdown a few plays later, as Tyler Morris burst down the sideline and into the end zone. That score may not have been possible without the do-it-all heroics from the junior quarterback just a few plays prior, who put his body on the line in what was one of the most exciting moments of the first half.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was fuming in the aftermath, clearly upset there wasn’t a flag thrown after McCarthy absorbed the hefty hit.

