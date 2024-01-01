Jason Kelce Didn’t Seem Impressed by Reporter’s Question After Eagles’ Ugly Loss to Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to limp to the finish line of the 2023 regular season on Sunday, losing at home to the lowly Arizona Cardinals, 35–31, in what was easily the biggest upset of Week 17.
The Eagles now have lost four of their past five games and are far removed from looking like one of the best teams in the NFL.
Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke with the media after the loss, and he didn’t seem too impressed by one reporter’s question about frustration levels after another poor performance by the team. Kelce quickly said, “I’m frustrated, yeah. Next question.”
Here’s that moment:
Jason Kelce heavy breathing and saying next question yes he is PISSED pic.twitter.com/dJqdUl4Cni— YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) January 1, 2024
The Eagles (11–5) close out the regular season next Sunday with a road game against the New York Giants (5–11), a team they beat in Week 16. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: