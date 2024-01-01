OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Husband Charged in Death of Olympic Cyclist Hit by Car, per Report

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:33 p.m.

Melissa Hoskins, a two-time Olympian in track cycling, has died after being hit by a car in Adelaide, South Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee announced Sunday evening. She was 32.

“The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide,” the committee said. “Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time.”

Hoskins’s husband, Rohan Dennis, a fellow cyclist, has been charged with “causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life,” according to ABC, Australia’s national broadcaster.

The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide.

Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/oh8Z8w2qf8

— AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) December 31, 2023

Hoskins, 32, represented Australia in the team pursuit event in the 2012 and ’16 Summer Olympics. She helped her country finish fourth and fifth, respectively; she also won a world championship in the event in France in 2015.

Dennis, 33, married Hoskins in 2018. The three-time Olympian, who was not named by Australian authorities, reportedly was bailed out and will appear in court on March 13.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State