Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fans Can't Get Enough of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy’s 'Drunk' NYE Video Update

Devon Forward
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 6:07 p.m.

It seems like Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy had a successful New Year's Eve, getting "a little bit drunk" and going live as they ventured to get a pizza. Thankfully, the couple saved the clip and decided to share it later for fans who missed it.

McCarthy, who is also an actor, started the clip by saying, "Hey! So, we're in..." before turning to Wahlberg to ask, "Where are we?" She quickly remembered that they were in San Francisco, before narrating a bit more of their adventure that night. 

As Wahlberg declared that they were just "tipsy," McCarthy noted that they wandered into a pizza place somewhere and she didn't have shoes on, while her husband went off to buy the food. They then sang the phrase "Happy New Year to you," to the tune of "Happy Birthday," appearing very giddy, while the rest of the video was filled with similarly fun and relaxed moments.

Fans were happy to enjoy the holiday with the couple and shared how much they loved the funny clip, as one wrote, "I love drunk Jenny and Donnie! Happy New Year you crazy kids! 🎉❤️."

"Omg you guys make me laugh so hard, the absolute best!!!" said another, as a third declared, "I need more drunk @jennymccarthy and @donniewahlberg 🤣 Love you two ❤️ Happy New Year!! 🎆."

Carmen Electra even popped into the comments to say, "😂😂😂😂 Best couple."

McCarthy also shared a few snaps of the couple's outfits at the start of the night, with the 51-year-old rocking a black flared short skirt and a sheer, short-sleeved button-up top with embellishments on the collar and down the front. Her hair was styled in an elaborate updo. 

Meanwhile, Wahlberg looked suave in a black suit with a spider brooch and dark sunglasses.

Wahlberg and McCarthy began dating in the summer of 2013 before tying the knot in August of the next year, and they appear to still be going strong now.

Next: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Share Naughty Holiday Card

