Ex-Washington State QB Cam Ward Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, one of the most coveted players available in the transfer portal, is calling an audible and turning pro.
The ex-Cougars standout announced his intent to declare for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday in a social media post.
Ward had been linked to Florida State and Miami as possible transfer destinations, but the 21-year-old quarterback will instead head to the NFL.
January 1, 2024
In two seasons with the Cougars, Ward completed 65.5% of his passes for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2023. Prior to his time at Washington State, he played two seasons at FCS Incarnate Word.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: