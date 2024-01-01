OFFERS
Mon, Jan. 01
Ex-Washington State QB Cam Ward Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Thomas Neumann
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:08 p.m.

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, one of the most coveted players available in the transfer portal, is calling an audible and turning pro.

The ex-Cougars standout announced his intent to declare for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday in a social media post.

Ward had been linked to Florida State and Miami as possible transfer destinations, but the 21-year-old quarterback will instead head to the NFL.

pic.twitter.com/RbV2bxucqx

— Cameron Ward (@Cameron7Ward) January 1, 2024

In two seasons with the Cougars, Ward completed 65.5% of his passes for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2023. Prior to his time at Washington State, he played two seasons at FCS Incarnate Word.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

