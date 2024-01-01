OFFERS
Ex-Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson Announces Transfer to UCF

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:06 p.m.

Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has committed to UCF less than a month after deciding to enter the transfer portal.

On Monday, Jefferson announced his decision to transfer to UCF by sharing an Instagram post with the caption, “LET’S RUN IT!”

Jefferson will head to Orlando to play for coach Gus Malzahn following five seasons with the Razorbacks. The redshirt senior threw for over 2,000 yards in each of his past three campaigns, yet Jefferson’s arm alone wasn’t enough to lead the Razorbacks to success. Arkansas finished last in the SEC West this past season with a 4—8 overall record.

Jefferson is also adept as a runner, having recorded 1,725 rushing yards in three seasons as Arkansas’s starting quarterback. However, after averaging more than four yards per carry in 2021 and ’22, he regressed to 2.8 yards per carry this season.

The former four-star recruit cemented his status as one of the most prolific passers in Razorbacks history, and now Jefferson will get a chance to start anew in Malzahn’s offense in 2024.

The Knights, who went 6–7 in 2023, will open the ’24 season against visiting New Hampshire on Aug. 31.

