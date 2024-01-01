OFFERS
ESPN Rules Expert Calls Out Obvious Missed Penalty in Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 11:47 p.m.

ESPN's rules analyst Bill LeMonnier thought officials missed an obvious penalty during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game between Michigan and Alabama

After a stalled drive, the Crimson Tide's James Burnip punted the ball back to Michigan, but was clearly contacted on the leg by a Wolverines defender as he followed through on his kick. 

Admittedly, the Alabama punter played up the contact by the Michigan defender in perhaps an Oscar-worthy performance. But still, it seemed like a classic case of running into the kicker, something that was pointed out by LeMonnier on ESPN's broadcast of the Rose Bowl

Penalty or not…

You must appreciate Alabama punter James Burnip committing to the bit.

10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/H9ij2BuDdp

— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 1, 2024

ESPN's rules analyst explained that contact was made while Burnip was still in "part of his kicking motion," adding that he "would have liked to have seen the flag there." LeMonnier wasn't the only one who would have liked to have seen the flag thrown, as Alabama fans loudly showered the officials with an NSFW chant in the background, expressing their displeasure over the no-call. 

As the ESPN broadcast pointed out, a flag there would have been an automatic first down for the Crimson Tide, given that it was fourth-and-4. 

Alabama, down 13—10 at the half, will have to hope they can pull off a win over Michigan, or they'll be left wondering what could have been on this play. 

