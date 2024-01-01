ESPN Fumbles Rose Bowl Graphic, and College Football Fans Have Jokes

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite in its College Football Playoff matchup with Alabama at the Rose Bowl, which seems appropriate, as the Wolverines are ranked No. 1 and the Crimson Tide No. 4.

Yet due to the history and reputations of both programs, the sentiment appears to many observers that Alabama is the favorite. Nick Saban is one of the best coaches in the history of college football and has had a month to prepare for this contest. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh has a 1–6 record in bowl games at Michigan, which includes losses in each of the past two CFP semifinals.

Perhaps someone in the ESPN graphics department had that perception in mind when producing an incorrect image during the network’s lead-up to the Rose Bowl on Monday.

On the errant graphic, Michigan was listed as the No. 4 seed going against No. 1 Alabama.

Oops. Fans had some snarky responses for the graphics gaffe on social media.

Yep, nothing to see here, no @SEC bias by @espn here — Betsey Eberhardt (@betseyFSUNoles) January 1, 2024

famous #4 team Michigan — Davey (@Daveydelphia76) January 1, 2024

This was on purpose — DETSports_fan 02 (@HappyUofMfan) January 1, 2024

What did Kirk Herbstreit do now? — David In Austin (@DavidInAlief) January 1, 2024

They got it right — Jeremy (@imjeremytho) January 1, 2024

Skeptical Wolverines diehards believe that ESPN has shown a bias in its reporting and coverage of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. This on-screen flub won’t change that suspicion among the maize and blue faithful.