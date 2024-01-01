OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

ESPN Fumbles Rose Bowl Graphic, and College Football Fans Have Jokes

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 8:22 p.m.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite in its College Football Playoff matchup with Alabama at the Rose Bowl, which seems appropriate, as the Wolverines are ranked No. 1 and the Crimson Tide No. 4.

Yet due to the history and reputations of both programs, the sentiment appears to many observers that Alabama is the favorite. Nick Saban is one of the best coaches in the history of college football and has had a month to prepare for this contest. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh has a 1–6 record in bowl games at Michigan, which includes losses in each of the past two CFP semifinals. 

Perhaps someone in the ESPN graphics department had that perception in mind when producing an incorrect image during the network’s lead-up to the Rose Bowl on Monday.

On the errant graphic, Michigan was listed as the No. 4 seed going against No. 1 Alabama. 

Oops. Fans had some snarky responses for the graphics gaffe on social media.

Yep, nothing to see here, no @SEC bias by @espn here

— Betsey Eberhardt (@betseyFSUNoles) January 1, 2024

pic.twitter.com/wCK0Zpmx7m

— Michael Shapley (@LilFinally2Mike) January 1, 2024

famous #4 team Michigan

— Davey (@Daveydelphia76) January 1, 2024

This was on purpose

— DETSports_fan 02 (@HappyUofMfan) January 1, 2024

What did Kirk Herbstreit do now?

— David In Austin (@DavidInAlief) January 1, 2024

They got it right

— Jeremy (@imjeremytho) January 1, 2024

Skeptical Wolverines diehards believe that ESPN has shown a bias in its reporting and coverage of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. This on-screen flub won’t change that suspicion among the maize and blue faithful.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State