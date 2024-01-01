OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Offers Blunt Appraisal on Team As It Skids Into Playoffs

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:07 p.m.

Once again, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves on the losing end of a pivotal matchup, and coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hold back when assessing his squad on Sunday. With the regular season coming to an end next week, he said his team needs to get its act together posthaste.

“We have to get things fixed, and we have to get them fixed fast,” he told reporters after his team’s 35–31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Not only did the Eagles (11–5) lose to an underdog Cardinals (4–12) squad, but in doing so, they handed over control of the NFC East to the rival Dallas Cowboys. If Dallas wins its Week 18 matchup at the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys will win the division crown no matter what happens in the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday. 

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni speaks to side judge Jim Quirk during his team’s loss to the Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Bill Streicher&solUSA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia appeared the clear favorite to get the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the accompanying first-round bye for much of the season, but the embattled squad now has lost four of its past five games, with its lone win during that time being a 33–25 escape over the hapless Giants. 

Sunday’s Eagles-Giants (5–11) rematch at MetLife Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Cowboys-Commanders game is scheduled for the same time on Fox. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State