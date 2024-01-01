OFFERS
Dolphins-Bills AFC East Showdown Highlights Week 18 Schedule

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:50 a.m.

Late Sunday evening the NFL announced the much anticipated Week 18 schedule.

The exciting final week of the regular season will commence with a Saturday doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off with the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers, who need a win over the Ravens, coupled with either a loss by the Bills or the Jaguars, will likely face a Baltimore squad resting many of its players after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday.

The exciting slate will conclude with a showdown between Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins. The winner of the matchup will win the AFC East and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC postseason.

Week 18. It's time for the #NFLSeasonFinale. pic.twitter.com/KOV6OaZIKy

— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the final schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

 

