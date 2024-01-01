OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Demi Moore and Daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Send 2023 Off With a Strong Message

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 6:37 p.m.

Demi Moore and her daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, sent 2023 a strong message as they welcomed 2024 as a family. 

The group got together alongside several other friends and family members to ring in the new year, where they eventually segued into a bit of a karaoke session. In a clip of their evening, the youngest of the three girls, Tallulah, 29, led the charge as she took on "Let it Go" from Frozen.

She sat on the couch, wearing a loose button-up shirt over a black bralette and her boyfriend's boxers, along with a felt crown. She was a total mood as she clutched a snack in one hand and waved the other to emphasize the lyrics as her boyfriend looked lovingly on from her side. 

Eventually, she rose to her feet, lifting her arms into the air as she continued to sing. As the camera panned to the rest of the folks sitting on the sectional, Moore, 61, and Scout, 32, could both be seen standing and singing with giant smiles on their faces, while Rumer, 35, made a brief appearance at the conclusion of the clip.  

"Happy bday earth ✌🏻 #letitgo," Tallulah wrote alongside the emphatic video on Instagram.

Tallulah has been open this year about her recovery from an eating disorder, and she and her whole family have, of course, been fairly vulnerable when it comes to their father's dementia diagnosis, so it's no surprise to see them leaving the more difficult parts of the year in the dust, while embracing all the good that's to come. 

Next: Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Shares Touching Hand-Holding Video With Dad During the Holidays

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State