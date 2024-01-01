‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Monday, January 1
Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #204 on Monday, January 1, 2024.
If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Monday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.
Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Monday, January 1
1. Related to a relaxing outdoor activity
2. The same type of food
3. Names or nicknames of certain types of shows
4. Words that have certain sounds in common
Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).
Connections Game Answers for Monday, January 1, 2024:
1. GARDENING NOUNS/VERBS: PLANT, SEED, WATER, WEED
2. KINDS OF SALADS: CAESAR, GREEK, GREEN, WEDGE
3. CLASSIC GAME SHOWS, FAMILIARLY: FEUD, MILLIONAIRE, PYRAMID, WHEEL
4. W + VOWEL SOUND: WAY, WEE, WHY, WHOA
How'd you do?
