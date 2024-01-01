OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

CNN Personality Ripped by NFL Fans Over Tweet About Taylor Swift and the Chiefs

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 12:54 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to rally past the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-17, on Sunday to get a huge bounce-back win at home that pushed their record to 10-6 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Taylor Swift was once again in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, and while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, didn’t have a great game (3 catches, 16 yards), she was able to see the Chiefs get a victory over a team that has become one of their rivals in recent years. 

Speaking of Swift, CNN’s David Axelrod went viral during the game for all the wrong reasons when he tweeted this about the pop star: 

At some point it has to be asked: is Taylor Swift killing the @Chiefs?

— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 31, 2023

He later tried to play it off as a joke:

And to all those who thought my first Tweet was serious, my wish for you is a sense of humor in the New Year!❤️

— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 1, 2024

Fans crushed him for that first tweet: 

https://t.co/NQKRdQ5hYc pic.twitter.com/wzSYlJpZ99

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: https://t.co/F5IBiRXHIg pic.twitter.com/9COObuAKPD

— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 1, 2024

Still can’t believe this is a real tweet https://t.co/k6wioS7LRc

— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 31, 2023

Stop blaming people (women) who aren't in an organization for the organization's problems. Also, the Chiefs just won their division again so... https://t.co/XIcl2QqLRh pic.twitter.com/aGSJNwuLlc

— William Fawkes (@wfawkes) January 1, 2024

David writing this tweet https://t.co/hhDbQqBgji pic.twitter.com/vaKfNav3Og

— Steve Lawson🍂 (@Steve_Lawson93) January 1, 2024

People think Gen Z is a dumb generation but then a tweet like this from a 68 year old man pops up. https://t.co/thgK7MN35U

— Chris Calogero (@RealChrisCal) December 31, 2023

good point. u have to ask why she hasnt suited up and run a crossing route yet https://t.co/qptX6Zh4B0

— victoria zeller (@dirtbagqueer) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: can we stop blaming women for literally everything? https://t.co/pfoBy773NI

— Collin S (@cseguin03) January 1, 2024

Taylor Swift told the Chiefs not to give Mahomes any good wide receivers besides Rashee Rice https://t.co/8rkO6L05f8

— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: is David Axelrod ok? https://t.co/uoI4M4soMw

— Scathed🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@stayscathed) December 31, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State