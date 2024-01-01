CNN Personality Ripped by NFL Fans Over Tweet About Taylor Swift and the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to rally past the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-17, on Sunday to get a huge bounce-back win at home that pushed their record to 10-6 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Taylor Swift was once again in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, and while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, didn’t have a great game (3 catches, 16 yards), she was able to see the Chiefs get a victory over a team that has become one of their rivals in recent years.

Speaking of Swift, CNN’s David Axelrod went viral during the game for all the wrong reasons when he tweeted this about the pop star:

At some point it has to be asked: is Taylor Swift killing the @Chiefs? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 31, 2023

He later tried to play it off as a joke:

And to all those who thought my first Tweet was serious, my wish for you is a sense of humor in the New Year!❤️ — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 1, 2024

Fans crushed him for that first tweet:

At some point it has to be asked: https://t.co/F5IBiRXHIg pic.twitter.com/9COObuAKPD — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 1, 2024

Still can’t believe this is a real tweet https://t.co/k6wioS7LRc — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 31, 2023

Stop blaming people (women) who aren't in an organization for the organization's problems. Also, the Chiefs just won their division again so... https://t.co/XIcl2QqLRh pic.twitter.com/aGSJNwuLlc — William Fawkes (@wfawkes) January 1, 2024

People think Gen Z is a dumb generation but then a tweet like this from a 68 year old man pops up. https://t.co/thgK7MN35U — Chris Calogero (@RealChrisCal) December 31, 2023

good point. u have to ask why she hasnt suited up and run a crossing route yet https://t.co/qptX6Zh4B0 — victoria zeller (@dirtbagqueer) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: can we stop blaming women for literally everything? https://t.co/pfoBy773NI — Collin S (@cseguin03) January 1, 2024

Taylor Swift told the Chiefs not to give Mahomes any good wide receivers besides Rashee Rice https://t.co/8rkO6L05f8 — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) January 1, 2024