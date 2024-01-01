Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Mascot Makes It Very Clear That They Do Not Want to Be Eaten

The 2023-24 bowl season has brought unprecedented awareness of which mascots wish to be eaten and which mascots wish to be left alone.

Put the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl mascot down in the latter camp.

Before Tennessee's 35–0 victory over Iowa in the annual game in Orlando, the Cheez-It mascot announced in no uncertain terms that he was not edible—unlike his counterpart in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.

"Non-edible mascot," the Cheez-It displayed on a sign after rising out of a giant Cheez-It box before fans of the Volunteers and Hawkeyes. He later followed up with a sign that said "Me mascot. No eat."

The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024

Silly corporate mascots have been featured prominently this bowl season. Spuddy Buddy made his annual appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, while the edible Pop-Tart mascot at Kansas State's 28–19 win over NC State became a viral phenomenon.

Whether college football’s postseason aristocracy introduces edible rose, orange or sugar mascots in the future remains to be seen.