Cameras Caught Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Sharing Classy Moments With Joe Burrow After Chiefs’ Win
The Kansas City Chiefs got the bounce-back win they were looking for Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 25–17, at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bengals were again without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, who had his season come to an abrupt end after he tore a ligament in his wrist back in Week 11.
Burrow, however, was on the sideline for Sunday’s game in Kansas City, and moments after the final whistle, he was seen sharing some classy moments with Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.
These two teams have become heated rivals in recent years, so it was cool to see this on Sunday:
Travis Kelce and Chris Jones both stopped Joe Burrow after the game for a quick moment.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 1, 2024
Chris Jones also told Jake Browning that "he's a f'ing warrior." pic.twitter.com/gisp8RzK1M
Respect.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: