OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Bob Costas Explains Why Fox Shouldn’t Put Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth for NFL Games

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 3:49 p.m.

Tom Brady is just one NFL offseason away from making his long-awaited debut calling games for Fox Sports, but legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas thinks the former quarterback would be better served in another role. 

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Costas shared that he thinks the network should use Brady as an in-studio analyst. 

“They didn’t ask me, and I don’t expect them to, but if I were running it, I’d use him in the studio rather than on games,” Costas told the Post.

When asked why, Costas expounded.  

“The glamour factor, the on-camera factor,” he continued. “And also, it’s less of a strain on him. The level of preparation to work a game and what it takes to get the hang of it, it’s just an easier fit in the studio.”

Broadcasting great Bob Costas says Fox Sports would be best suited to use Tom Brady as an in-studio NFL analyst.

Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports

Brady is no stranger to preparation and hard work, having won seven Super Bowls over a 23-season pro career. But clearly, Costas thinks Brady’s skill set as a broadcaster will be best utilized on camera. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State