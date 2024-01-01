OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Ian Ziering Reportedly Involved in Street Fight on New Year's Eve

Devon Forward
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 8:02 p.m.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering, who portrayed the character Steve Sanders in the popular TV drama, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation involving multiple people on the streets of Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. 

In a video obtained by TMZ, multiple people were riding motorized bikes and weaving through traffic. At one point, a couple of the bikers stopped in front of a car and someone who appeared to be Ziering was spotted walking toward one of them. It's unclear if he said anything, but he then pushed the biker, leading the man to do the same.

After that, multiple people who were riding bikes with the group came over and grabbed or hit Ziering, with one even driving his bike into him. Ziering started running away while being chased by the group, with TMZ reporting that he then got into his car and drove away. The bikers are said to have done the same. 

Police were reportedly not called in the immediate aftermath, but in a later update, police informed the publication that they spoke with the people involved, likely including Ziering, and a report was filed listing the actor as a victim. TMZ also stated that Ziering's car might've been hit by the bikers, instigating the altercation, but nothing is confirmed. Police are allegedly still investigating and no arrests have been made at this time. 

After the incident, Ziering was seen returning to his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, who was reportedly standing nearby and looked distraught.

Along with Mia, Ziering also has a younger daughter, 10-year-old Penna, both of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Erin Ludwig. The two got married in 2010 and were together until late 2019 when they announced their separation. The former couple reached an agreement regarding their divorce in October 2022, and they share joint custody of their two daughters.

