Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle Announce Divorce

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:32 p.m.

After more than a year of separation, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean has announced that he and his wife, Rochelle, are officially filing for divorce. 

The artist took to Instagram on Jan. 1 with the sad news, captioning their joing statement with a single emoji: "😭."

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," a graphic posted to his feed began. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision."

They continued, "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time."

Rochelle shared the same graphic on her own account, captioning it with a black heart emoji. 

The former couple began dating in early 2009, marrying in Dec. 2011. They later welcomed two daughters: Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6.

In the summer of 2022, Elliott changed her first name from her birth name, Ava, with Rochelle later explaining that there were too many other Avas and she was looking for something a bit more unique.

"For those asking … not that it's anyone's business but Elliott's name change is not a gender thing," she wrote at the time. "I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique,” she added, calling it a “little odd” that children are expected to identify with a name given to them by someone else for their whole lives. 

