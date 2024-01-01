All the Times Martha Stewart Made Jaws Drop in 2023

As the year comes to a close, we're having a blast looking back at some of the best looks served by all of our faves this year. From Taylor Swift to Heidi Klum to Kim Kardashian, the fashion in 2023 was fierce.

A, perhaps, unexpected contender amongst the winners of the year? None other than Martha Stewart, who delighted fans with multiple thirst traps, glittering red carpet moments, and, of course, her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swim cover photos throughout 2023.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 most jaw-dropping moments from the infamous homemaker this year, in chronological order.

1. Her first salon thirst trap

Stewart proved herself to be the queen of thirst traps this year, perfecting her sultry expressions while getting her hair shampooed, and without even needing to show off any skin.

2. Her second salon thirst trap

Just a few months later, she found herself in the salon chair again, smoldering at the camera after getting a fresh mani-pedi and a brand new do after finding herself stranded by a canceled flight.

Not long after, she opened up about her newfound status as a "bona fide sex symbol," calling the recognition "fantastic." Specifically, she said, "It's a good example for others, actually. I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around."

3. Her history-making Sports Illustrated Swim cover

Stewart practically broke the internet when she was announced as the oldest person to ever be featured on a Sports Illustrated cover, posing in a variety of swimsuits in the tropical setting of the Dominican Republic. And if she's ever asked to pose again, she'll cause further meltdowns, as she intends to wear a two-piece.

4. SI Swim Release Party

Following the release of her viral SI cover photos, Martha Stewart stepped out in New York City to celebrate, donning a dazzling, plunging champagne-colored, long-sleeve gown embellished with gold sequins.

5. Gold Pants

Stewart debuted a pair of sleek gold pants while attending the Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala, accessorizing with a feathered white coat and matching pumps. Stay tuned, as these pants made their mark more than once this year!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Martha Stewart attends Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes&solGetty Images

6. When she found the "perfect" place for a thirst trap

Move over, salon chairs! This steamy cavern became the ideal spot for a sultry selfie during the lifestyle guru's visit to Italy.

7. When she entered her rocker era in leather leggings

Stewart hit the red carpet for a Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis event, where she showed off a pair of black leather leggings, which she paired with a blazer featuring gold buttons and a satin champagne-colored blouse. Talk about legendary!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Martha Stewart attends Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis: Martha Stewart at 92NY on October 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Jason Mendez&solGetty Images

8. When she dressed up her look with a daring slit

It wasn't enough to step out looking like a mirrorball IRL; Stewart had to add a daring, nearly-hip-high slit when she attended the Hudson River Park Friends 25th Anniversary Gala this past October.

9. When she cosplayed for Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Ahead of Halloween, Stewart transformed herself into Audrey Hepburn, embodying the vibes of 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's in a little black dress with elbow-length gloves and a statement pearl necklace with matching earrings, finished with a very Hepburn-esque updo.

10. When she sparkled with her lookalike granddaughter on the red carpet.

The professional homemaker accompanied her lookalike granddaughter, Jude, to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City this holiday season, where the two looked like yin and yang in contrasting sparkly outfits on the red carpet—Stewart's featuring a repeat of her shimmering gold pants.

Martha Stewart and granddaughter, Jude. Nancy Kaszerman via IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Next: How 'Little Brother' Snoop Dogg Once Ruined Martha Stewart's Lunch Gathering