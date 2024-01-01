OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

A Shirtless Kirk Cousins And His Son Led Vikings Chant vs. Packers, and Fans Were Losing It

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:12 a.m.

On New Year’s Eve, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dumped all of his Kohl’s Cash and opted to go for a more… revealing look.

During the pregame festivities for Sunday Night Football’s Week 17 matchup between the Vikings and Green Bay Packers, Cousins brought his son to the top of U.S. Bank Stadium, and together–shirtless–they led Minnesota’s signature “Skol” chant.

Shirtless Kirk Cousins leads the #SKOL chant in Minnesota 😭

📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/keO8s6maVq

— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Cousins also sounded the Gjallarhorn right before kickoff in Norse god-like fashion.

The crowd started chanting along as fans appeared to be both in awe and flustered by the presence of a bare-chested 35-year-old man with chains around his neck and his bare-chested son performing the pregame ritual. 

Some on social media thought it was like a scene taken straight out of an ancient pagan sacrifice; others proudly pointed at Cousins and said, “That’s my quarterback.”

Did most NFL fans like that? Take a look below. 

KIRK COUSINS IS ELECTRIC.

ONE OF ONE.

PAY THIS MAN @Vikings.
pic.twitter.com/R4RmUdOqJM

— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 1, 2024

Out of contexts future historians may look at this clip and think Kirk Cousins is about to perform a Viking ritual child sacrifice to pagan gods for a Win.

pic.twitter.com/voCnEdQDIA

— Billy 🏈 (@Billyhottakes) January 1, 2024

I love Kirk Cousins. Just finished first season of Quarterback and he has a new fan in me. So down to earth and seems like a genuine nice guy. Easy to root for. pic.twitter.com/kFO2drxYT7

— Stu Holden (@stuholden) January 1, 2024

Shirtless Kirk Cousins sounds the Gjallarhorn and fires up the crowd pic.twitter.com/hY2FzrdVAZ

— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 1, 2024

In the last couple of years, I have really grown to like Kirk Cousins. Which is a sentence I never thought I’d type.#skol

pic.twitter.com/k3fixgnHa7

— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 1, 2024

Kirk Cousins just took off his shirt to blow the Gjallarhorn. This place is unconscious. pic.twitter.com/1gLqVh0uag

— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) January 1, 2024

Kirk Cousins continues to win the hearts of Americans #skol pic.twitter.com/0XjmZofwlV

— Tatum Everett (@tatumeverett) January 1, 2024
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State