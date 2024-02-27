Senior Spotlight: Kyree Overman

Kyree is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for three years.

While she has attended WHS, she has participated in volleyball and Future Farmers of America (FFA) as a secretary.

At WHS, her favorite classes are English and AP science.

Throughout her time at WHS, Kyree has worked at the Grand Canyon Brewing Company, McDonald’s and Oh Sweetie’s ice cream shop.

Kyree said her main supporters and influences include Mrs. Mitkowski and her dad.

Kyree also said her favorite memories from WHS is any moment from FFA.

“FFA has played a big part in my life and I think because I started it here,” Kyree said. “It feels special to me.”

After graduation, Kyree will attend Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona, to study cosmetology and esthetics.

She said she will miss all of her friends but is excited to start a new chapter in her life.