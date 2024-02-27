OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Kyree Overman
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Kyree is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Kyree is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 10:46 a.m.

Kyree is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for three years.

While she has attended WHS, she has participated in volleyball and Future Farmers of America (FFA) as a secretary.

At WHS, her favorite classes are English and AP science.

Throughout her time at WHS, Kyree has worked at the Grand Canyon Brewing Company, McDonald’s and Oh Sweetie’s ice cream shop.

Kyree said her main supporters and influences include Mrs. Mitkowski and her dad.

Kyree also said her favorite memories from WHS is any moment from FFA.

“FFA has played a big part in my life and I think because I started it here,” Kyree said. “It feels special to me.”

After graduation, Kyree will attend Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona, to study cosmetology and esthetics.

She said she will miss all of her friends but is excited to start a new chapter in her life.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State