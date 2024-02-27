Senior Spotlight: Christine Salgado

Christine is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her whole life.

While she has attended WHS, she has participated in band and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

“I like (FCCLA) because I get to meet new people all the time,” Christine said.

Her favorite class at school is culinary with Mrs. Moreno.

She said her favorite aspect of the class is the different culture chapters they study and learn to cook from.

Christine’s favorite foods they have made are sushi and orange chicken.

In her free time, Christine works at the Grand Canyon Railway as an attendant in the common area.

After graduating, she plans on getting her certification in HVAC.

Christine said she will miss seeing her friends each day at school.

“Hanging out and doing random stuff together was fun,” Christine said. “It was a lot of good memories.”