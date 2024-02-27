Senior Spotlight: Christine Salgado
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Christine is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her whole life.
While she has attended WHS, she has participated in band and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
“I like (FCCLA) because I get to meet new people all the time,” Christine said.
Her favorite class at school is culinary with Mrs. Moreno.
She said her favorite aspect of the class is the different culture chapters they study and learn to cook from.
Christine’s favorite foods they have made are sushi and orange chicken.
In her free time, Christine works at the Grand Canyon Railway as an attendant in the common area.
After graduating, she plans on getting her certification in HVAC.
Christine said she will miss seeing her friends each day at school.
“Hanging out and doing random stuff together was fun,” Christine said. “It was a lot of good memories.”
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: