Tue, Feb. 27
Senior spotlight: Abigail Moreno
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Abigail is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 10:42 a.m.

Abigail is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for most of her life.

While she has attended WHS, she has participated in cheer and basketball for all four years.

Her favorite class is Mrs. Moreno’s culinary class.

“Whenever I need to de-stress, I go to her,” Abigail said.

She added that her mom is her biggest supporter and inspiration, and that she helped her discover her love for cooking.

Her other favorite teachers from the community include Mrs. Mitkowski and Mrs. Gutshall, and said that she attributes her love for reading and writing to them.

After school, Abigail works at her grandmother’s restaurant, Nany’s Tacos.

In her free time, Abigail likes to hang out with her friends and golf at Elephant Rocks.

After she graduates, Abigail will attend the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone near San Francisco, California.

Abigail said she will miss the memories she made with her friends and seeing them at school everyday, but is sure she will come back to Williams in the future.

