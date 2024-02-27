Ash Fork kindergarteners explore community museum

Ash Fork kindergartners went on a field trip to the Ash Fork Museum in January. The children were learning about community. The students were also able to meet some community members of the Ash Fork Historical Society. (Photos/AFUSD)

